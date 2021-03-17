Colby-Sawyer College is enacting a modified stay-in-place rule as a campus COVID-19 outbreak finds 68 students infected with the virus.
Students were given until Monday to stay on campus or return home for remote learning.
The students who stay are being told to remain on campus, with masks on, during the outbreak. Trips off-campus are prohibited.
The outbreak began with 55 active positive cases discovered in the March 7-13 testing window, according to the school. There are 16 students in isolation on campus, and another 28 in quarantine.