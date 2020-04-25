New Hampshire colleges and universities are set to receive millions through the CARES Act to help with financial aid for students and other costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the grant-based program has caused a stir with some of the nation’s elite institutions turning down the money amid criticism of their hefty endowments. Harvard University, with an endowment of roughly $41 billion, did not accept its $8.7 million allocation after facing pressure from President Donald Trump.
The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund will deliver about $14.2 billion to colleges and universities across the country, including about $40 million here in the Granite State.
The New Hampshire College & University Council (NHCUC), a nonprofit consortium of 21 public and private institutions, estimates its members will lose about $185 million due to the pandemic, according to Debby Scire, president and CEO.
Some have already received payments under the CARES act while others are still waiting. So far, most Granite State higher education institutions are set to accept the money.
“I haven’t heard anyone say they’re not,” Scire said. “I think these are really challenging times in higher education.”
Dartmouth College, which is not part of NHCUC, has not determined whether it will apply for the funds. The college is eligible for a total of $3.4 million.
One of the biggest challenges facing higher education is whether campuses will reopen in the fall. Southern New Hampshire University announced last week incoming freshmen and transfer students with freshman standing will receive full-tuition scholarships for the first year, but must pay room and board.
Tuition will then drop 61% from $31,000 to $10,000 by the 2021-2022 academic year
At least 50% of the CARES act money is going directly to students for financial aid. Institutions have “significant discretion” on how the emergency aid is doled out, according to a letter from the U.S. Department of Education.
“This means that each institution may develop its own system and process for determining how to allocate these funds, which may include distributing the funds to all students or only to students who demonstrate significant need,” the letter reads.
The rest of the grants can be used to cover any costs “associated with significant changes to the delivery of instruction due to the coronavirus,” according to the letter.
“I encourage you to use the portion of your award for Recipient’s Institutional Costs to expand your remote learning programs, build your IT capacity to support such programs, and train faculty and staff to operate effectively in a remote learning environment,” Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos wrote.
The money must be used under guidelines set by the department.
The University of New Hampshire is set to receive the most in the state with $11.6 million. A minimum of $5.8 million must go to emergency financial aid grants with students.
The university submitted the application for the money but has yet to receive the funds, according to spokeswoman Erika Mantz.
“We are in the process of determining how best to allocate the grants to students and will follow guidance from the Department of Education for eligibility,” she wrote in an email to the Union Leader.
SNHU is set to receive about $5.5 million with $2.7 million going to students.
“We plan to start disbursing the funds to student accounts in the next two weeks,” Lauren Keane, assistant vice president for communications, wrote in an email.
The money will be distributed on a sliding scale based on financial aid, with 2,300 undergraduate and graduate students being eligible. At least $500 will be credited to their accounts, she said.
The federal guidelines restrict the money from going to online students, international students or students who are recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a federal policy that addresses undocumented immigrants.
“SNHU has made other funds available to support students in need due to COVID-related disruptions and who don’t meet these qualifications,” Keane said.
The university is still determining how it will use the other 50%, which could be used as a reimbursement for refunds made to on-campus students for room and board.
Scire, of NHCUC, thanked the state’s congressional delegation in support of getting the money.
“I think it will help, but I think the colleges and universities in New Hampshire have some real financial needs,” she said. “There is not really a specific end to this crisis.”