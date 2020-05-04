CONCORD – Cities, towns, counties and first responders will share $65 million in grants to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, together the largest award Gov. Chris Sununu has made since the onset of the disease.
Local and county governments will split $40 million in grants while all full-time state and local police, firefighters and EMTs will receive a $300-per-week bump in their pay that will total $25 million.
“We are doing everything we can to show that folks who are putting themselves at risk, we want to be there for them,” Sununu told reporters.
Both initiatives will come out of the $1.25 billion federal grant given to New Hampshire under the CARES Act Congress approved last month.
The municipal and county grants will cover COVID-19 costs from March 1 through the end of August, Sununu said.
“These funds will help bridge the gap between what towns have incurred versus what FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) will reimburse them," Sununu said.
The North Country city of Berlin will receive $246,000, and both the city of Claremont in the western Upper Valley and Hampton along the state’s eastern seaboard will each get more than $300,000.
The federal CARES Act did contain “restrictions” that limited what the state could give other governments, Sununu said.
The Legislative Advisory Board to the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery along with the New Hampshire Municipal Association helped identify ways the grant could be used to help local and county taxpayers, he added.
Democratic legislative leaders praised Sununu for identifying these awards they had earlier suggested as good ways to spend the CARE Act money.
“In a time of crisis, New Hampshire communities have stepped up to support one another and ensure that we continue to function under extraordinary circumstances,” said State Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline. “I’m pleased to see New Hampshire is finally moving forward with the calls of House and Senate leadership to use federal CARES Act funds to support our cities and towns as they grapple with the impacts of COVID-19.”
State revenues tank
A month ago, Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, a Democratic primary candidate for governor, first proposed a frontline workers fund to give first responders and many other public and private sector workers an extra pay stipend.
This news came as a revenue report confirmed the pandemic caused state tax and fee receipts to tank last month, $76 million less than had been expected (22% off) and $98 million less than the same month a year ago (down 27%).
As The Sunday News just reported, liquor revenues were one of few bright spots as the $8 million that came in was just below the $8.8 million plan.
Tobacco tax returns were even stronger, bringing in $20.5 million or more than 20 percent above the forecast.
State tax officials said these dismal numbers are probably the worst case scenario.
Last month, Sununu signed an executive order that permitted business owners and investors to get two extra months to make their tax payments ordinarily due on April 15.
Sununu earlier predicted taxes would plummet and said he would work with lawmakers this summer and fall to execute cuts to the state budget to balance the books.
Last week, Sununu unveiled his Stay at Home 2.0 plan that permits in the coming weeks for stylists to cut hair, retailers to allow shoppers in the store, restaurants to serve sit-down customers outside and golfers to return to their courses.
Invite for firms to apply for PPE
Over the weekend, 2,100 business owners filled out a form to receive personal protection equipment (PPE) from the state to comply with guidance that advises all employees and shoppers should wear a cloth face covering in the work space.
“The state is able to fill all of these requests, and we invite all companies to apply to us,” Sununu said.
“Due to our success of developing PPE, everyone will be eligible for free masks in the state for their employees and their customers.”
Sununu said a top priority to expand reopening is to permit dentists and dental hygienists to do more than emergency sessions such as teeth pulling.
“We would like to get them open; we have to do it safely. We have to get them all on the first page,” Sununu said.
Sununu said he was encouraged in recent days that hospitalizations were down in neighboring Massachusetts, which has been the national epicenter of the disease.
“This is really important to us because we are so connected,” Sununu said, adding the improving reports are not long enough to confirm a trend.
On Monday, Sununu admitted concern at learning from State Police of weekend traffic jams of visitors from Salisbury, Mass., and other towns south driving up to New Hampshire's oceanfront towns of Hampton and Rye.
“The message is people are coming up in droves, and it’s very concerning,” Sununu said.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, reported 72 new positive cases that bring the total number to just under 2,600.
That’s just under 10 percent of the 26,870 tests for the novel coronavirus.
There were no new deaths reported as that number remains at 86.
But Chan said his staffers were investigating whether other recent deaths were linked to the virus so future additions to the death toll are possible.