Nashua started its first round of community testing for COVID-19 this week, and was able to conduct drive-through tests on 150 individuals.
“We will try to have clinics at least once every week going forward,” said Bobbie Bagley, director of the Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services.
Testing took place by appointment only on Wednesday and Thursday outside of a local school, and was organized in conjunction with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Bagley said Friday there is also a plan in place to begin testing at the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter.
In Nashua, there have been 150 positive cases of COVID-19, as well as eight deaths, with seven of those fatalities occurring at long-term care facilities in the Gate City.
“The first thing that needs to be done is wider testing, as much testing as we can possibly get,” said Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, adding the city is working with the state to make that possible.
The good news, according to Donchess, is that even though there have been 150 cases in Nashua, only 50 of those cases remain active.
Donchess stressed that Nashua’s COVID-19 statistics are much better than other communities such as Lowell, Mass., which has reached more than 1,300 cases with its hospitals nearing capacity.
In Nashua, there are currently 15 COVID-19 patients admitted at either St. Joseph Hospital or Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, said the mayor.
Bagley said that as testing availability increases, so will the number of cases. The goal, however, is to make sure that there is not an increase of fatalities, she said, stressing the need for residents to stay home and maintain social distancing.
“We need to increase our testing rates,” said Bagley, explaining community testing will continue by scheduling appointments and having individuals meet for testing at designated locations throughout the city.
She said a diverse group of individuals with and without symptoms was tested this week in Nashua.
To schedule an appointment to be tested, residents may call the Nashua COVID-19 Hotline at 603-589-3456. There are currently a limited number of tests available, and individuals must qualify for a test and be able to drive to the specified location they will be given when they call to schedule the appointment, according to the city’s website.
Residents are also encouraged to call their health care provider to discuss testing.
According to Donchess, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a nonprofit arm that is allowing the city to hire four additional public health department workers to address COVID-19 issues. Those workers will assist the city’s public health department and emergency management division, he said.