A kiddie pool used for decontamination at the East Kingston Fire Department has been replaced with a portable shower, but work began Tuesday on the installation of a permanent one thanks to an outpouring of support and donations.
Epping-based Construction Services of New Hampshire has agreed to take on the project as a charity job with materials donated by Lowe’s in Seabrook.
Company owner Denis Cloutier said he contacted the fire department last Friday after reading a news story about the need for a shower for firefighters to decontaminate after calls.
The fire department has been using a kiddie pool with a garden hose strung through the ceiling, but fire officials began pushing to get a shower earlier this month because of concerns about COVID-19 and the need to properly decontaminate between any calls related to the virus.
Cloutier said the company, which primarily focuses on insurance mitigation and restoration services, was happy to help.
“I was a firefighter in a past life and I have the utmost respect for the fire service and anything we can do to help them out is in our realm of activities,” he said.
Crews started the work Tuesday and are expected to wrap up by the end of next week.
Cloutier doesn’t have an estimate on what it would have cost if the company hadn’t offered to do the work for free and if Lowe’s had not provided materials, but he said some of the bids received for the project were over $16,000.
“I feel very fortunate that with the success of our business we have the opportunity to give back,” he said.
The fire department had approached selectmen about getting town funding for the project, but while awaiting a decision, the East Kingston Fire Association, a nonprofit that owns the fire station and assists the fire department, launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $4,700 for the project.
Cloutier’s offer to complete the shower project at no cost means the fire association won’t need all of the donations for the work. The association has offered to refund the money that won’t be needed.
Fire Lt. Tom Latham, who is also a member of the association, said the department appreciates all the support it has received.
“It’s overwhelming that someone stepped in to take over the project,” he said.
Latham was also grateful for the many who donated when the association pleaded for help last week.
He said no one has asked for their donations to be returned.
“People gave out of the kindness of their heart and it is so appreciated and it will be put in good use,” he said.
Cloutier’s company has also offered to help out police and fire departments in Rockingham County that need assistance with vehicle sanitation during the coronavirus threat.
“We’re not a charity, but we’re a charitable company,” he said.
His company has been busy despite the pandemic and has taken workers off other jobs to get the shower built.
In the meantime, New England Restrooms of North Reading, Mass., offered to allow the fire department to use a portable shower free of charge.