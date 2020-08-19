CONCORD -- Medical professionals said Wednesday an emerging concern in dealing with COVID-19 was the rising number of children with behavioral health problems waiting in hospital emergency rooms for a psychiatric bed.
The National Alliance for Mental Illness in New Hampshire reported there were 23 children and 42 adults housed in emergency rooms this week.
"NAMI NH is very concerned by the rising number of individuals in mental health crisis being boarded in emergency departments while waiting for inpatient beds," the group posted on social media.
"We have been working with hospitals, mental health centers/providers, and state leaders to better understand the situation and to identify short and long-term solutions."
Dr. Patrick Ho, president of the New Hampshire Psychiatric Society, told U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., this patient crunch becomes more alarming with the reopening of public schools less than a month away.
"We are still seeing the wait list at New Hampshire Hospital and at other receiving facilities is ballooning," Ho said. "A lot of those emergency services are being tied up with mental health needs. We have added supply and yet, that has still not met the needs."
T.J. Lydon, state chapter president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, works at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover.
"We are boarding people with mental health issues, several children here for up to a week in some cases," Lydon said.
Meanwhile, Democratic candidate for governor Dan Feltes of Concord criticized Gov. Chris Sununu for not yet acting upon an $18 million program in the two-year state budget to create mobile crisis teams that would prevent those in crisis from having to end up in a psychiatric hospital.
"Had Governor Sununu done his job, 23 kids would not be in hospital rooms waiting for treatment," said Feltes, the senate majority leader. "They would have gotten support in the community."
Becky Whitley is one of three Democrats running for the Senate seat Feltes holds.
Whitley was program director New Futures in the Children's Behavioral Health Collaborative and helped write the bill Feltes sponsored (SB 14) to create this new unit.
"The fact is no parent should have to choose whether to call the police or sit in the emergency rooms for days," Whitley said.
A spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services said it's taken time to create this new option as these providers face more demands due to the pandemic.
Communications Director Jake Leon said some providers "voiced concerns" about responding to a request for proposal (RFP) about their interest in providing these services while coping with COVID-19.
"The department anticipates releasing the RFPs related to the comprehensive children’s system of care in the coming weeks," Leon said in a statement.