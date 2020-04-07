After a back-office worker tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Safety is closing the Concord branch of the Division of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday, and shutting down DMV phone services across the state.
The Concord office will be cleaned Wednesday, and the Department of Health and Human Services will look into who had contact with the infected worker.
Anyone who has come into close contact with the worker will be notified by the Department of Health and Human Services.
The worker, who the state Department of Safety did not identify, does not have a job that brings him or her into contact with DMV customers.
DMV phone services will not be available Wednesday, but will resume Thursday.
This is not the first COVID-19 case tied to a DMV office. A person who was at the Manchester DMV branch tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13.
The state closed many DMV locations in March, and has kept open only five offices for appointment-only services.
DMV drop boxes will be open Wednesday at the Dover, Manchester, Newport and Twin Mountain offices Wednesday.
The Concord DMV office will re-open for appointments Thursday.
Drivers can use the DMV website, www.nh.gov/dmv, to renew licenses and IDs, and to pay tickets.