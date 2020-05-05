Interim Superintendent Frank Bass says he and other Concord school district officials are “highly optimistic” their plan for an outdoor graduation ceremony in June will work.
All that’s left now is for education commissioner Frank Edelblut and state education officials to sign off on it.
“I know we can pull it off,” Bass said. “I know it can work. We want to do something more than having everyone drive by, honk, and we wish them well in life. I know what it means to these kids.”
Bass said under the proposal, students would be required to wear face masks -- potentially personalized for each student -- along with the traditional cap and gown.
If approved by state officials, the ceremony would be held June 13 at Memorial Field in Concord, a 36-acre park that includes two football fields, a track, a baseball field and two softball fields, and two soccer/lacrosse fields, along with other facilities. The site hosted the 1994 and 2000 Babe Ruth World Series and the 2009 Girls Under 16 Babe Ruth World Series, according to information provided by the city.
“We’ve gone out and measured at Memorial Field with a tape measure, and we are confident we can put a six-foot cubicle (of spacing) around every kid and parent at the ceremony,” Bass said in a phone interview Tuesday.
According to Bass, the proposal involves separating students into three large groupings labeled “commons.”
“If the state says OK, we’ll have three phases,” Bass said. “There would be Commons A, Commons B, and Commons C, each separated by about 4 hours. We’re still working on finding ways to have the band playing and the chorus playing. Sen. (Jeanne) Shaheen has agreed to record a message for the graduates if the ceremony is approved, which we can show on a big screen.”
Bass said there could also be guest speakers. And school officials have come up with a way to safely give diplomas to each student, but he didn’t want to say “too much” just yet.
One key piece of the plan that remains to be finalized is how to get students and parents to and from Memorial Field while adhering to social distance guidelines -- “Getting them to and from the event without coming into contact with each other in an orderly fashion,” Bass said.
Concord school administrators are scheduled to meet Thursday with state education officials to review the proposal, Bass said.
“I know we can do this safely, and give the students their day,” Bass said. “I’m hopeful the DOE will sign off on it.”