Concord High School and Rundlett Middle School will go back to all-remote learning starting Monday, after a student at each school tested positive for COVID-19.
Interim superintendent Kathleen Murphy said in a letter to families that she opted to send both schools to remote learning as a precaution, in a letter to school families. The district's re-opening plan prescribed a one-to-five-day closure for any school where a student is diagnosed with COVID-19.
Murphy said both schools had required students to wear masks and were doing their best to keep students apart.
State health officials will directly contact anyone who may have been in "close contact" with either student, that is, within six feet for more than a few minutes. Anyone who has been in close contact with either student is to get a COVID-19 test, and quarantine for two weeks.
Remote learning at Rundlett and Concord High starts Monday. There will be no classes Tuesday because of the election, Murphy reminded families, and students will have remote school on Wednesday as the school is cleaned.
Hybrid learning will resume Thursday and Friday, Murphy said.