CONCORD -- City school officials announced that a member of the high school staff has contracted COVID-19 so students and staff may soon hear from contract tracers.
The unnamed staffer had last been in the Concord High School on Tuesday, officials said in a statement.
"All protocols were in place, including wearing of masks and six-foot social distancing," a statement reads.
School officials are providing state health officials with contact information for anyone who had close contact -- defined as contact within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more, the school district said in a statement.
The state Department of Health and Human Services will contact those people and instruct them to self-quarantine for 14 days following their last possible exposure.
Any student with COVID-19 symptoms should stay away from school, they said.
On Sept. 8, the Concord School District opened its schools to homeless students and students enrolled in special education, English learning services, and the Concord Regional Technical Center, which is located at the high school. Other students started the school year under remote-only instruction.