The Concord School District made the decision to close Monday because of the number of staff who called in sick after receiving the single-shot dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a note posted on social media.
Classes were canceled both in person and remote.
The shots were administered on Sunday, according to a Facebook post.
"More than half of our vaccinations were done on Sunday, and the others are scheduled for next Sunday. This weekend's vaccination was single dose vaccine," the school district wrote on Facebook just after 6:20 p.m.
The district said the Sunday appointments were the best time slots or the district would have to wait until April to administer the shots.