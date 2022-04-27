CONCORD — The legislative campaign to give citizens the right to conscientiously object to taking any vaccines hit a brick wall before a key state Senate committee Wednesday.
The 5-0 vote of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee to send this House-passed bill (HB 1210) off to interim study is a major setback for vaccine mandate opponents who made this a priority for the 2022 session.
Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, authored this measure that would compel public employers, higher education and private companies that receive government money to let any individual or student to claim a “right of conscience” to refuse a vaccine. This would be added to existing exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
The House had passed it on a vote of 181-155.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said that while he supported personal freedom, this could put the state’s health care industry at risk of losing more than $2 billion in federal support.
“There is just an inability to get to something workable,” Bradley said.
Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, had been the only person on the committee to support the measure.
“When the federal government mandates our policies, that’s a problem,” Avard said. “The people in this state want this bill.”
Broad coalition lobbied against new vaccine exemption
Many groups had turned out against this measure ranging from the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Municipal Association to the New Hampshire Nurses Association, Granite State Home Health & Hospice Association, the New Hampshire Medical Society, New Hampshire Hospital Association, Bi-State Primary Care Association and New Futures, an anti-substance abuse advocacy group.
“We cannot put the health care (of those) over 65 in this state and everybody on Medicaid at risk,” Bradley said.
“We can’t put at risk the men and women in the health care field as well,” Bradley said.
The same panel did embrace an amended form of the legislation (HB 1455) from House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, that would block the state of New Hampshire from enforcing a federal vaccine mandate.
The Senate panel approved this bill with an amendment that would exempt all health care providers that come under the regulation of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.
Bradley said the Biden administration has already moved to sanction the state of Kansas for passing a similar anti-vaccine mandate law without this exemption for the health care field.
The two Senate Democrats on the committee also opposed this move.
“We have spent so much time working on this reactive, politically-motivated legislation,” said Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton.