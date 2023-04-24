CONCORD — An epidemic of violence against New Hampshire hospital workers has sparked a contentious debate among lawmakers over how to respond.
Nearly everyone in health care seems to know about or have firsthand experience with this alarming phenomenon, which appears to be on the rise.
• Richard Semo, 64, a security officer at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, died in December 2020 from injuries he received when a man punched him in the face in the parking lot.
• House Deputy Democratic Floor Leader Josh Adjutant of Enfield abruptly resigned from the House April 1, after he suffered a serious head injury when a patient assaulted him while he did security work at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Lebanon.
• Thirteen of the state’s 26 acute-care hospitals reported a total of 671 assaults from January 2020 through June 2021, according to John Patti, executive director of support services at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. Since February this year, seven hospitals have reported 50 assaults, he said.
“Take that behavior and move it to a restaurant on Elm Street in Manchester. Would anybody put up with that? No, and they shouldn’t,” said Patti, a retired sergeant with the Manchester Police Department who testified before a House committee last week.
Mark Grossman, an emergency physician at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, said that when he was assaulted while working in Florida, police responded quickly.
But after he was attacked in New Hampshire, Grossman said, he was “surprised and disappointed” at the response and concluded that health care safety workers here were not as well protected.
“Three years ago we were celebrating health care workers as heroes,” Grossman said, referring to their life-saving responses to COVID-19.
“This is one bill that will help, so we don’t have to worry about anything except our work.”
Debate over misdemeanors
The policy fight this year is over legislation dealing with how hospitals can handle patients who commit misdemeanor or simple assault crimes against staff.
Criminal law already adequately addresses felonies committed against health care workers, supporters said.
The state Senate last month endorsed legislation (SB 58) to permit police to arrest offenders without getting a warrant first.
Supporters said police often will not charge someone for a simple assault that they did not witness. If they do decide to make an arrest, police need to get the warrant first, they said.
In the meantime, staff could be at risk of being assaulted again.
Health care workers “can’t just walk away from a patient whether that patient is belligerent or not,” said state Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, who authored this amended bill, which cleared the Senate, 14-9.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said the legislation would further “criminalize mental illness,” since many of these patients who commit simple assaults have serious behavioral health problems.
“These are patients seeking health care, but the bill will make it more likely they end up in jail and definitely not get treatment for their illness,” Rosenwald said.
She offered language to permit warrantless arrest only in cases when police believe there is the likelihood of further personal injury or damage to property. The Senate rejected that change.
Last year, lawmakers passed a law requiring all health care settings to have workplace violence prevention programs. That mandate kicks in June 1.
Due process
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said there is no justification for denying these patients due process.
“We aren’t trying to turn people with mental health (issues) into criminals. That may not be the intent, but I think that is what will happen here,” he said.
Simple assault is unprivileged contact that often is not violent, he added.
Karen Rosenberg, policy director with the Disability Rights Center, also opposed the Senate-passed bill.
“This deputizes people who work in health care situations to physically detain their patients even if their patient is not presenting any danger,” she testified.
She warned this change could put the state out of compliance with federal regulations from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which state that restraint and seclusion are permitted only when a patient presents risk of serious bodily harm.
Once the patient no longer poses that risk, the CMS standard states that these restraints or seclusion must stop, she said.
Gary Apfel, a Lebanon criminal defense lawyer, said health care workers are not equipped to make such decisions.
“What this bill does, it legalizes vigilantism and it encourages spur-of-the-moment decision-making by non-professionals” without law enforcement training, Apfel said. “The bill also invites potential violence.”
Hospital staff: Time to act
The New Hampshire Hospital Association had embraced the proposal Rosenwald put forward, but officials said they can live with the Senate language.
“This is not intended to criminalize behavioral health. This is a tool for law enforcement. They need this,” said Paula Minnehan, executive vice president with the NHHA. “This is a very, very important issue to us.”
The New Hampshire Nurses Association and New Hampshire Medical Society also support the Senate-passed measure.
No local or state law enforcement officials spoke either for or against this bill before House and Senate committees.
Jason Henry, superintendent of Rockingham County Jail, urged the House to reject it because county jail administrators do not have the resources or staff to deal with hospital patients with serious mental health issues.
“We aren’t equipped to do four-point restraints. We can’t do forced medication,” Henry testified. “I am concrete and steel. This is not a place for mental health.”
Kathryn Johnson, an emergency room nurse in Manchester, went online with dozens of other health care workers to urge lawmakers to adopt this measure.
“I care for patients who are verbally, emotionally, and physically abusive every single day. Despite the threats and vulgarity, I still show up to work and have to care for said patients knowing there are no repercussions,” she wrote.
“I don’t know any other place that would allow someone to physically assault a staff member and not face charges for it. Healthcare workers selflessly spend their lives making sure other people are okay. I feel it’s time the government takes a stand and starts making sure that WE’RE okay.”
But not all health care workers think this is the right approach.
Scott Daniel Kusch of Center Sandwich wrote lawmakers that he was a clinician providing mental health assessments in an emergency department.
“I am concerned that SB58 would violate the already tender alliances hospital staff seek to build with individuals who are in the ED to seek care for mental anguish,” he wrote.
“Long term recovery from psychosis, depression, and suicidality is best supported when individuals feel that they can trust their health care professionals and be forthcoming about what is truly happening in their lives. By opening the door to arrest for misdemeanors in the hospital, SB58 would reduce or betray this trust.”
On Tuesday, a working group within the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee will hold its first work session on the bill.