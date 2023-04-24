Lawmakers struggle over legislation regarding assaults against health care workers
Buy Now

Lawmakers heard a contentious debate over a bill to respond to the increase in violence against health care workers. Here, registered nurse Kristen Haggerty spoke with patient David Drainer of Goffstown at the Cardiac Medical Unit at Catholic Medical Center.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — An epidemic of violence against New Hampshire hospital workers has sparked a contentious debate among lawmakers over how to respond.

Nearly everyone in health care seems to know about or have firsthand experience with this alarming phenomenon, which appears to be on the rise.