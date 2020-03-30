Kevin Treat is now offering full refunds to families who booked school trips with his travel agency, Best of Times.
“We felt it is the proper and moral thing to do,” Treat said Monday afternoon.
South Meadow School Principal Anne O’Bryant was forced to cancel the eighth-grade trip to Washington D.C., because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
She said earlier Monday that after weeks of negotiating with Treat, families were offered a 15 percent refund.
O’Bryant said families at the Peterborough middle school paid about $850 per student for the annual trip, which was supposed to happen in April.
The reversal came Monday after ConVal Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders reached out to the state Department of Education.
Grant Bosse, spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Education, said some schools had been having difficulty getting full refunds for canceled trips.
“We have heard this from several school districts,” Bosse said in an email. “Part of the problem is that local travel agents have to get refunds from tour operators and other vendors before they can remit the full refund to parents and schools.”
Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut wrote an open letter last week to the travel and tourism community asking for these companies to give full refunds for cancelled trips.
“It is important to recognize that funding for these trips came through the hard work and individual fundraising of students and families across the state,” he wrote. “In some cases, significant sacrifices were made by students and families to make these trip opportunities available.”
Treat said late Monday that his company had been working on recovering all of the money for the ConVal families.
He said that while his company did not get everything he paid out for the trip, he was in a position to offer the full refunds.