A ConVal High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, and the infection may have been present before the school started remote learning.
Contoocook Valley Regional School District Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said the staff member may have been infected as early as March 9 before the district moved to remote learning in response to the pandemic.
The staff member did not have consistent contact with students, according to Rizzo Saunders. The staffer has been working remotely since March 20 and did not start exhibiting symptoms until March 23, she said.
