PITTSBURG — Like a number of its sister facilities in Coos County, the Pittsburg School — which is the northernmost public school in New Hampshire — will not open for in-class instruction Monday, but instead will go to remote learning after a person recently tested positive for COVID-19 in a Colebrook school.
Pittsburg, Colebrook and Stewartstown are part of Colebrook-based School Administrative Unit 7, which on Oct. 29 announced that a day earlier there had been a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Colebrook Academy and Elementary School.
In a letter to the community, SAU 7 Superintendent Debra J. Taylor, who did not identify whether the person was a student, teacher or staff member, said that “Due to rapidly rising community transmission levels”, the Colebrook Academy and Elementary School will close “for 2 weeks of remote learning. Re-evaluation for re-opening will occur prior to November 12.”
While Taylor added that “there are no positive COVID-19 cases” at either Stewartstown Community School or Pittsburg School, SAU 7 has decided both schools would also be closed for two weeks and that remote learning for their students would be implemented Nov. 2 “Out of an abundance of caution …”
In addition to the Colebrook Academy and Elementary School, three eateries in Colebrook announced last week on their Facebook pages that they had been exposed to the coronavirus and had closed temporarily.
On Oct. 26, the Black Bear Tavern at RiverEdge Inn wrote that two staff members tested positive; on Oct. 28, the Strike Zone Pizza Pub said it was closed and was cleaning and re-cleaning after a customer, not an employee, tested positive; and on Oct. 29, The Wilderness Restaurant and Cedar Lounge said it would be closed “for the next couple weeks” because of one employee testing positive.
On the eastern side of Coos County, SAU 20, which represents Dummer, Errol, Milan, and the Gorham-Randolph Shelburne Cooperative, on Oct. 30 said that “rapidly rising community transmission levels” will mean that those schools “will remain in remote instruction for two weeks” and that re-evaluation of re-opening “will occur on or before November 12.”
The unsigned SAU 20 letter said the school district has been preparing “for this situation for months. Our staff is ready. Teachers have been preparing their students for this situation since the first day of school. That said, this has been an incredibly tough decision for all of us as we deeply understand its impact on our community and students. We need to work together to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in our region.”
Julie King, superintendent of SAU 3 in Berlin, echoed the rationales of SAUs 7 and 20, saying schools in the city will conduct remote learning through Nov. 13.
King said that during that period all sporting events have been canceled, but that meal deliveries will continue for students who want them.
In a statement, Superintendent Ronna F. Cadarette said although SAU 58 in Groveton, as of Oct. 30, had “NO known cases of COVID-19 in our schools, nor do we have documentation of any staff being asked to quarantine due to known exposure,” the school board nonetheless has decided to move to “remote support for three days beginning Monday, November 2, through Wednesday, November 4, 2020.”
She explained in a letter on the SAU’s website that “remote support” may be different than full remote learning “where there is significantly more teacher instruction. All teachers will be available during regular school hours for those three days by calling the school, email, or Google Suites, and will be teaching from our buildings in their individual classrooms.”
The three days of remote support “will be used to continue to monitor the community spread and give individuals time to seek medical advice,” said Cadarette, adding that “We will make informed decisions by Wednesday of next week as to our next steps for instruction.”