Police and school officials have again warned Exeter High School seniors about the dangers of participating in a game known as “Assassin” that is often played near the end of the school year, which have been increased by coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent David Ryan and police chiefs from the communities served by School Administrative Unit 16 are urging students to skip the game, which has a cash prize at the end.
The game, which is not sanctioned by the school, usually involves two-person teams who must hunt down their assigned targets and “assassinate” them with water guns.
The game has prompted calls to police from people who aren’t familiar with it and have been worried after seeing students with water guns that could be mistaken for the real thing.
They are often dressed in black or in camouflage and hide in bushes or behind businesses.
According to school officials, students are taking part in the game even though the school is closed because of the coronavirus.
“This game is inherently dangerous under the best of circumstances, but is even more so now, when students should be home respecting social distancing requirements that are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Ryan said.
Officials also warn that participating in the game violates Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order. They’re asking parents to remind their children about the order and dangers of the game.
“We understand how frustrated our seniors are by this situation, but for now we are asking everyone to continue abiding by the stay-at-home order and help us ensure that we can celebrate some sanctioned traditions, such as graduation, as soon as we are able,” Ryan said.
Newfields Police Chief Nathan Liebenow is concerned, especially when police are also trying to practice social distancing and limit their contact with the public.
“We’ve always opposed the participation in this game and worked with the superintendent to do our best to really discourage students from participating in the game. We’re never trying to dampen the spirits and achievements of the seniors, but at the same time we’re trying to keep things safe for them and for us,” he said.
Said East Kingston Police Chief Michael LePage:
“I am concerned in this time of the new normal that we are all supposed to be doing our parts to keep everyone healthy by practicing social distancing and cleanliness that this would come up now. I’m concerned for the students who elect to engage in the game as well as my officers having to respond to the potential calls related to this when we all need to be doing the right thing to keep all of us in our communities from getting sick or hurt as a result,” he said.