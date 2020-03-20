The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on Friday jumped to 413 up from 328 cases the day before as the state also reported its first death, an elderly man from Suffolk County.
The death was an 87-year-old man from Suffolk County, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced.
The man had been hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19, DPH said.
Town officials identified the man as a resident of Winthrop.
Town Manager Austin Faison and other officials said in a statement, “The fact is that this terrible virus has taken a life in our community, and that loss of life gives each of us pause and fills us with sorrow.”
Friday’s 85-case jump marks the largest single-day increase in Massachusetts since the outbreak began.
Of the 413 confirmed cases in the Bay State as of Friday, 97 cases are tied to the Biogen employee conference in Boston’s downtown waterfront in late February.
Of the remaining cases, 63 are tied to local transmission, 49 are travel-related, and 204 are under investigation.
Middlesex County has the most confirmed cases with 144. Suffolk County has 86 confirmed cases and Norfolk County has 64 confirmed cases.
Testing went up significantly in Massachusetts this week and the total number of state tests jumped to 2,666 on Friday.