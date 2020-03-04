Employees at an entertainment venue where a second New Hampshire man contracted the coronavirus late last week are symptom-free so far, while a couple hundred people who attended the same social event as the state's first patient have been advised to watch for symptoms.
The first New Hampshire person to test positive for the virus ignored instructions to isolate himself for 14 days and went to the event in White River Junction, Vt., where he transmitted the virus to another man he came in contact with, officials said this week.
Brandon Fox, who owns The Engine Room, said he "brought in an extra cleaning crew and went above and beyond” to scrub down the music venue after learning someone with the virus attended an invitation-only event there hosted by the Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business on Feb. 28.
The first patient, an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, recently returned from a trip to Italy.
Officials said the new patient, also an employee at DHMC and a Grafton County resident, came into close contact with the first patient.
The second man also preliminarily tested positive for the virus. Officials are waiting for confirmation on both results from the Centers for Disease Control, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist.
DHMC officials said they have established that neither man had any interaction with patients.
Both men currently are in quarantine, according to a statement from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.
The New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services is trying to determine who might have come into contact with the second man.
Fox has said hundreds of people attended the event at his establishment, which Lindsey Walter, Tuck’s director of communication, called a social gathering for students.
Fox said none of his employees has shown symptoms.
The Engine Room rents out its space for private, catered events. Walter said Tuck students who attended the event are taking precautions.
“The Tuck students who attended the event were deemed to be at low risk by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services because they were believed not to have had any direct contact with the employee,” Walter said. “No limits were placed on their activities, but out of an abundance of caution, they were asked to follow DHHS guidelines for self-observation.”
The self-observation guidelines include being on alert for signs of respiratory illness like shortness of breath or coughing, maintaining good hand-washing habits and limiting contact with people if a fever develops.
Self-isolation guidelines from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Medical School call for staying home and not going to work, school, religious services or social gatherings for 14 days while watching for symptoms.
People living with others should stay in their rooms and avoid contact with others in their households. People in self-isolation should keep their surroundings clean and sanitize surfaces, door knobs and phones while not sharing items like glasses and utensils.