JACKSON — People are turning to puzzles during the coronavirus crisis “because they can watch only so much Netflix,” White Mountain Puzzles co-owner Sean Minton said.
Founded in 1978 by Cronan Minton and Ted Wroblewski, the company is a leading manufacturer of high-quality puzzles. It is now run by their sons, Sean Minton and Colin Wroblewski, both graduates of Kennett High School in Conway.
Sean Minton said Wednesday the company began life as a maker of souvenir resort posters.
“And then one day, somebody said ‘These seem like they’d be great puzzles,”” Minton recalled, after which White Mountain Puzzles took its poster/map of Portland, Maine and turned it into a puzzle that outsold the poster.
Even before the stay-at-home orders created by COVID-19, “the puzzle business has been on the upswing over the last couple of years,” Sean Minton said, thanks to its core audience as well as new fans.
Women between 45 and 75 represent some “70 percent of our market,” he said, while millennials are a rapidly growing group of puzzlers.
“The market is expanding because people are inundated by screen time. The iPhone is no longer a novelty now and they’re looking for ways to get off the screen,” Minton said.
Minton said studies have shown that puzzles reduce anxiety and stress and help reduce blood pressure and improve memory loss.
“In an article I read, someone wrote that ‘when all this crazy stuff is going on that you can’t control, doing a puzzle is something you can control.’ You know you can complete a puzzle at some point,” Minton said.
In 2019, White Mountain Puzzles sold more than 2 million puzzles, the majority through retailers, Minton said, as well as on the company’s website and Amazon.
When the coronavirus pandemic began, “our website went crazy,” said Minton.
“We had 10,000 orders in hand that not been fulfilled and our online traffic had just been going through the roof,” he said.
There are third parties selling the company’s puzzles on Amazon for up to four times the manufacturer-suggested price of $16.99. The company is trying to stop those sales, he said, and is also dealing with other effects of the pandemic, including the shutdown of its primary manufacturer in Holyoke, Mass. and of a warehouse not deemed to be an “essential” businesses.
The company has closed its office and retail store in Jackson and at one point turned off its website, although all 20 employees have been retained and are working from their homes, said Minton.
The website resumed operating on April 7, and in 12 hours, “We did more business than in all of last April and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” said Minton.
“The challenge now is that our factory has been shut down so we’re running out of inventory,” he said.
The company has engaged a second manufacturer in Indiana, and also opened new warehouses in Kentucky and Utah. Currently, it has 75 titles in stock out of some 400.
“Fortunately, the factory in Indiana is doing some stuff for us and our hope is that our main factory will re-open next week,” said Minton.
He said the best puzzles are full of details, “not empty spaces like the sky and ocean.”
“One of the things we’re known for is the size of our puzzles,” Minton said. “Our 1,000-piece puzzle measures 30 inches by 24 inches, which is among the largest in the industry, where most puzzles are 27 by 20. Our customers, especially older customers who have eyesight and dexterity issues, like the larger pieces.”