Joicey McEdward perked up and began to smile when she spotted her niece waving outside her window at the Ernest P. Barka Assisted Living Community.
The 91-year-old resident quickly grabbed her walker and carefully shuffled over to the window in her room to wave back.
She spends a lot of time at the window these days. It’s her only connection to the outside world.
The deadly coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping the globe has left McEdward and other seniors like her trapped inside nursing homes and elder care facilities.
No visitors are allowed inside for fear they’ll spread the virus and cause a tragedy like the one at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home facility where 34 residents and one visitor died, according to the Seattle Times.
“Oh, that virus is terrible,” McEdward said in a phone interview from her room at the assisted living facility in Brentwood, which is part of Rockingham County’s long-term services.
Because of her age, she’s more at risk for contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but the illness isn’t what worries McEdward.
She’s more concerned about how long it will be before her nieces and nephews are able to visit again and take her out to lunch.
McEdward is trying to be optimistic that the virus will go away soon.
“All I can do is just hope,” she said.
The pandemic has left the elderly feeling isolated and their family members missing their hugs, kisses, and in-person chats.
But they all realize that there is no other option. They must be protected and this is life until the coronavirus threat fades away.
McEdward’s niece, Joyce Blanchard of Epping, said it’s been tough not being able to visit and take her out to grab a salad, which is something she enjoys on the weekends.
“Knowing that she likes doing it and we can’t make her happy is hard. That’s the hardest part,” said Blanchard, who keeps in touch during nighttime phone calls and on Friday stopped by and blew kisses through the closed window.
McEdward, who is known as “Auntie” to most people, is trying to make the best of her situation because she’s a glass-half-full type of person.
“We’re all set because our rooms are near windows so we can look out and we’re not that lonesome,” she said.
McEdward, who admits that she’s not a TV person, is able to walk in a couple of hallways and feels she gets plenty of exercise. She said she’s in a good place and the food is “excellent.”
But she doesn’t like the quietness now.
“It’s very quiet and I’m a rowdy one,” she said, laughing.
McEdward also misses having meals with other residents in the dining hall. Since the virus hit, residents must eat their meals alone in their rooms.
“We miss that because we had a good table. We sat at the same table. We knew who was going to sit with us,” she said.
In some cases, the restrictions have been harder on family members than the residents.
“From the perspective of some residents, this is their home. This is their community. They’re going about their business every day in this community as they normally would,” said Jeff Philbrick, operator of Colonial Poplin, a nursing and rehabilitation community, and Poplin Way, an assisted living community, in Fremont.
As his facility has taken steps to protect its residents, Philbrick pleaded with younger people to take the coronavirus seriously and practice social distancing to limit the spread.
“You might be healthy and young, but understand that your behaviors are impacting what’s going on in my nursing home. People don’t really get that,” he said. “It’s the actions of people that have a choice that are impacting the decisions being made for people who don’t have a choice.”
The restrictions have been challenging for Felicia Donovan and her dad, Rolph Nowak, who has spent the last 10 years as a resident in independent senior living at Brookdale Spruce Wood in Durham.
Nowak’s family had planned a big party on Tuesday to celebrate his 90th birthday with relatives flying in, but it had to be canceled.
“That’s our biggest disappointment right now, but he understands that and he thinks it’s a better idea than having everybody exposed,” the Strafford woman said.
While the party is off, Donovan said they’ll still plan to call and wish him a happy birthday.
She’s also working on getting him a smartphone so he can video chat with family, as others are doing in many other facilities.
In the meantime, Donovan said he’s still able to socialize with residents and finds plenty to do.
“He’s just going with it and watching a lot of television right now and reading,” she said.
Donovan described her father as an easy-going guy who’s just happy to have his chocolate-covered doughnuts.
And he comes from a generation that “rolls with the punches,” she said, adding, “They just seem to have been through so many challenges.”