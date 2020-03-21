Any minute now, Allison Driscoll will give birth to her second child — she just hopes it’s not in a hospital. She would like to deliver at the Concord Birth Center, with help from a midwife. But if something goes wrong, she will have to go to Concord Hospital.
She isn’t worried about exposing herself or her infant to the coronavirus.
Instead, she’s concerned that Concord Hospital’s policies — like hospitals all over the country right now — permit only one person to accompany a woman in labor. A Concord Hospital spokesman said the hospital is only allowing a woman in labor to bring her spouse or partner.
That would mean her trusted midwife, Kate Hartwell, could not be in the room.
It could also mean being apart from her 2-year-old for as long as it takes Driscoll to recover.
Hartwell said her practice, the Concord Birth Center, has been focused on frequent cleaning and minimizing contact.
Some prenatal appointments might happen by video chat instead of in person. When patients come in for checkups, they are supposed to be alone — no partners or children hanging around the waiting room.
Everyone coming in is asked if they have a fever, sore throat or dry cough and is asked about recent travel.
“My patients are taking it in stride,” Hartwell said, though it has been an adjustment.
At Manchester Obstetrical Associates, Brenna Stapp, D.O., said her office is minimizing the number of people around the office to keep mothers and staff safe.
Harm to the fetus is less of a worry.
“The data we have so far is reassuring,” she said.
Exposure to the coronavirus later in pregnancy does not seem to harm babies, she said, though it is not yet clear what impact exposure early in pregnancy would have.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is still not clear if COVID-19 can be transmitted through breast milk, or before a baby is born.
“We do not currently know if pregnant women have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public nor whether they are more likely to have serious illness as a result,” the CDC’s website states.
Stapp’s patients deliver at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, which has the same one-visitor policy as Concord Hospital and other hospitals around the state.
“The ones closer to their due dates are worried,” Stapp said. Will the hospital be treating COVID-19 patients? How much access will they have to their babies if they end up in the neonatal intensive care unit?
“Women are reasonably worried about things because there are a lot of unknowns,” Stapp said. But she sees her patients staying calm as they take the risk seriously.
Nicole Pendenza, head of maternal health at Catholic Medical Center, said she is focused on limiting exposure to the virus.
“The pregnant population is an immunocompromised population in general,” she said. “People think ‘Oh, you’re a young pregnant woman,’ but they still fall in that category.”
Catholic Medical Center likewise limits the number of people allowed in delivery rooms to one, which Pendenza said so far has been the most difficult part for her patients.
“If you wanted to have 10 people in the room with you, that’s not the reality right now,” Pendenza said.
Midwives across the state have reported a huge influx of patients looking to give birth outside a hospital, Hartwell said. Mothers-to-be are worried about coronavirus infection and restrictions on the number of people allowed in the delivery room.
Hartwell said it is important to keep the birth center open.
“I’m worried about being exposed to the virus, but at the same time I feel like it’s more important for me to offer the services I can,” she said. Maybe she can take some of the load off hospitals, predicted to be stretched thin as more people get sick, she said.
Driscoll said she already plans to self-isolate after her baby is born.
“My freezer is all stocked up,” Driscoll said. “We were going to stay home for the next couple of weeks anyway, virus or not.”