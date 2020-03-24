MANCHESTER — Touring one of the state’s two hospital overflow sites on Tuesday, Gov. Chris Sununu praised the cooperation of local hospitals, city officials and the New Hampshire National Guard.
“We are leading the way,” Sununu said to a small group of reporters after he toured the basketball court filled with rows of cots with thin green mattresses, propped up like poolside lounge chairs.
The SNHU fieldhouse will not be the first stop for any patient, said Alex Walker Jr., chief operating officer of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. The space will be reserved for patients who are nearly recovered from COVID-19, and will only be used if the hospitals are too full.
Think of it as a “plan C,” Walker said.
Hospitals have their usual complement of intensive care unit beds, he said — that’s plan A. Plan B is space the hospital cleared out by cancelling elective procedures, he said.
Members of the New Hampshire National Guard set up the sites with cots and other equipment the cities of Manchester and Nashua have on hand for emergencies.
Lt. Col. Greg Heilshorn, New Hampshire National Guard spokesman, said Tuesday that 18 members of the guard were helping with the state’s COVID-19 response so far. He said 1,800 are ready to help when needed.
Greg Baxter, president of Elliot Health System, said the field house would be for patients who are nearly ready to go home and need another day or two of observation.
Catholic Medical Center and the Elliot Hospital are committed to staffing the Manchester site, but Baxter said he hoped workers from the Manchester VA Medical Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Manchester would step in too.
“As we increase surge capacity within our walls, it will tax our resources,” Baxter said of Elliot and CMC. “We’ve made a commitment as two hospitals to put all boots on the ground on this effort.”
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the site might also be staffed by volunteers with medical experience. The state is trying to recruit skilled volunteers with a new website, NHResponds.org.
Nashua High School South was set up as another overflow site on Tuesday, to receive patients from St. Joseph’s Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
City Emergency Manager Justin Kates said the site is also looking for retired doctors and nurses, the medical staff who usually work on elective procedures, and skilled volunteers.
Keene State College has said it may provide overflow space for hospitals, and Sununu said there might be another overflow site at the University of New Hampshire. Sununu said Tuesday he hoped there would be seven more overflow sites set up around the state.
Heilshorn said the National Guard can provide the manpower to manage those sites 24 hours a day.
“We are already making plans for that as we speak,” he said.
The overflow sites will sit ready until they are needed.
“My goal is to be prepared, and this facility will be set up and ready to run in a moment’s notice,” Kates said. “We need to be prepared for the worst-case situation.”