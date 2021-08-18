SALEM - State officials vowed to target a second round of advertising promoting the COVID-19 vaccine to residents under 40, along with racial, ethnic and underserved groups seen as more hesitant to get the shot.
But Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, became the lone opponent for this $884,000 contract after Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said it was too soon to know if Gov. Chris Sununu would again appear in these commercials.
“I can’t say that one way or another. We are very early on in the process,” Shibinette answered when Warmington asked if Sununu would have a speaking role.
Warmington said the first round of ads starring Sununu and top state officials did little to raise New Hampshire's vaccination rate which is among the top 10 in the nation but last in New England.
“We need to treat this like the public health crisis that it is. @GovChrisSununu used the first $400k to run campaign ads promoting himself rather than using research-proven tactics to increase vaccine rates,” Warmington said in a statement.
“I won’t let another $884k go to waste for his political gain.”
Brandon Pratt, Sununu’s deputy communications director, had sharply criticized Warmington’s vote.
“It doesn’t get more hypocritical than the @NHDems lobbing false & harmful claims that enough isn’t being done to increase vaccine uptake, only for @CindeWarmington to vote against increased outreach to underserved populations; a shameful vote that toys w/public health,” Pratt tweeted after this Executive Council meeting at Salem High School.
The partisan, back-and-forth comes as Sununu considers whether he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022 and try to unseat Democrat Maggie Hassan.
Independent polls maintain this would be a very competitive contest and they also give Sununu high marks for how he’s managed the state’s battle against the pandemic.
COVID-19 federal grants foot the bill
Federal COVID-19 relief grants pay for these public service announcements (PSAs) that the marketing firm of GYK Antler LLC of Manchester will again purchase for the state.
The first ads began last April and were aimed at the general public because New Hampshire was still rolling out the state-managed delivery of the vaccine, said Jake Leon, HHS’ director of communications.
They paid for 13,000 ads to run on television and radio stations along with nearly 19,000 spots on websites that will air through the end of this month.
Leon said these led to 75,000 visits to vaccines.nh.gov, the web portal to register for the shot.
The state now has updated information on those hesitant to get the vaccine which is why these new ads will more targeted, he said.
HHS Commissioner Shibinette said it made sense for the initial ads to feature the three leaders in the state-run fight against COVID-19, State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan, Sununu and herself.
“When we look across this county, you see other states that took very similar paths when it comes to those PSAs,” Shibinette said citing both red and blue-state governors who appeared in their own ads.
“We are not unique.”
Now that the state of emergency due to COVID has ended, these new commercials will feature “real stories” from the vaccinated, doctors and nurses who will speak about why everyone who’s medically able should get the vaccine, Leon said.
Last month, the New Hampshire Democratic Party said its Right-to-Know Law request confirmed Sununu’s office had asked for the governor to be featured in those first ads.
Warmington noted Facebook required ads on its platform to be labeled “political content” because the governor was in them.
Those disclaimers only made the digital ads even less likely to be effective, Warmington added.