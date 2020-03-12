New Hampshire Destination Imagination announced Wednesday that coronavirus concerns had cancelled the remainder of the competition season, which included tournaments in Amherst, Swanzey and Goffstown.
According to Executive Director Craig Richardson, “We had all hoped that this would not be necessary, and we are heartbroken to have to disappoint the teams that have worked so hard over the past few months to create their Team Challenge solutions. Our top priority is the safety of our students and volunteers around the state.”
Many teams started their challenge solutions in October.
The non-profit involves more than 1,300 New Hampshire students each year in developing creative, problem-solving skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.