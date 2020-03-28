The state health department announced Saturday that 27 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of identified cases here to 214.
Three of the new patients have been hospitalized, for a total of 33 hospitalizations from COVID-19 here since the crisis began. That's a hospitalization rate of 15 percent.
Nine of the new cases are adult males, 17 are adult females and one is a male under the age of 18, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
COVID-19 continues to spread through community transmission here. Eight of the 27 new cases have no identified risk factors for the new illness; the rest have either a history of travel or had close contact with someone who has the virus, DHHS said in a news release.
Eleven of the newly diagnosed individuals live in Rockingham County, which continues to have the highest incidence of COVID-19, with 86 cases. There are three new identified cases each in Manchester and Nashua, and four cases in the rest of Hillsborough County. The others live in Merrimack (3), Grafton (2) and Strafford counties.
No cases have yet been identified in Coos, New Hampshire’s northernmost county.
On Saturday, Gov. Chris Sununu called for all out-of-staters who come to New Hampshire to “voluntarily self-quarantine” if they plan to stay for an extended period of time.