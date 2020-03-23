CONCORD -- The novel coronavirus claimed its first fatality in New Hampshire, a Hillsborough County resident over 60 years old with “multiple, underlying medical conditions” state public health officials said Monday.
“This is the exact individual that would be at the high risk factor of someone suffering serious illness with COVID-19 and even death,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
This news over the weekend came as the state reached another disturbing milestone with 101 cases of individuals with COVID-19. This included a growing number of patients who caught the virus within the general public and not either through travel or coming in known contact with someone who has the disease, officials said.
Thus far, 2,400 have had tests for the virus and there were another, nearly 900 tests pending. There are 11 patients hospitalized with the disease, officials said.
Gov. Chris Sununu noted in the next several days the amount of testing being done in the state will triple.
“As testing increases, so will the number of positive cases,” Sununu said.
Chan and Sununu praised the public’s response to the state’s call to limit close encounters to curb the spread of the disease.
“We need all of us take steps to distance ourselves from others which can be potentially stressful and isolating,” Chan said.
Sununu said he continues to resist calls to issue broad orders for all nonessential businesses to operate from home.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker joined counterparts from at least 10 other states to issue that order, which takes effect Tuesday afternoon.
Sununu said he spoke Monday with both Baker and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and believes there are many similarities between the restrictions these neighboring states have placed on their citizens.
“They very much mimic the actions we are taking here,” Sununu said.
Later he added, “We are on the same page.”
Other initiatives the state is working on include create a volunteer network that can assist those who have to remain in their homes and a plan to provide some financial support so that cash-strapped day care centers can remain open.
Baker and Scott have ordered wholesale closure of day care center except those to service the parents of first responders and other essential workers, but Sununu said parents and day care operators have urged him to keep them open.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Sununu also gave an update on remote learning as Monday was the first day that instruction was to offered in all school districts.
According to the Department of Education, about a third of school districts were implementing remote teaching for the first time.
“We should be proud of our educational system as we deal with this crisis,” Edelblut said.
Last Sunday, President Trump mentioned officials with an unidentified New Hampshire company in the metal fabricating business had offered to start making hospital equipment such as ventilators.
Sununu said he hadn’t spoken to Trump about the matter and didn’t know which company he was referring to.
“There are three or four of different entities I’m aware of,” Sununu said.
“Some want to make the entire device. Some want to make smaller parts. Some want to offer 3-d printers because there’s a real demand for them,” he said.
The governor said he’s not discouraging out-of-state residents with second homes from visiting here as long as they practice proper habits to keep themselves and others around them healthy.
“We aren’t saying you cannot come up here. If folks want to come up and use their homes…it is understandable that they want to get out of the city,” Sununu said.
“As long as they are being responsible, we simply encourage people to be smart about it.”