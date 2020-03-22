MANCHESTER -- Citing COVID-19 concerns, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport officials warn the transportation hub is facing a financial shortfall of $5 million to $8 million this fiscal year, with total passenger traffic down 81 percent compared to the same time frame last year.
“Not to take away from what happened post 9/11, but we knew then the flights and passenger traffic would resume at a certain point,” Airport Director Ted Kitchens said. “This is different in that we don’t know when that will be. You’ve got the government and health officials saying stay home if you can, and rightfully so because the public health issue is first and foremost, but it’s difficult to know when passengers will return. Every airport is reporting the same thing.”
To illustrate the point, Kitchens said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint last Thursday screened a total of 622,000 passengers nationwide, compared to a total of 2,400,000 total passengers the same week in 2019 -- a 74% decrease year over year.
"This decrease is consistent regardless of airport size,” he said.
Kitchens said a look at New England benchmark airports specifically shows Boston, Mass., down 81% year over year; Portland, Maine down 77%; Portsmouth down 100%; and Providence, R.I. down 84%.
Parking at the airport is around 15% utilization as of Friday, according to a memo Kitchens sent to Manchester city officials. Airport officials closed Lot C on Saturday evening at midnight and suspended passenger bus operations in order to reduce costs.
Kitchens said Manchester-Boston is lowering its parking garage rate from $17 per day to $10 per day to honor the long-term parking rate until demand returns.
“Airlines are still flying their full schedule, but we expect to see that drop significantly in April and May,” said Kitchens. “We have received requests from several carriers about parking aircraft at the airport in anticipation of future fleet grounding. We are also receiving calls from rental car agencies that are looking at increasing storage capacity for vehicles not being rented.”
In a memo to aldermen, Kitchens said he has instituted a Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP), reducing administrative staff from 18 to five persons, and put in place a staff rotation for finance and IT employees working from home so each will have desk time one day per week. “We are also deferring any unobligated capital improvement projects for FY'21 and will reassess our capital plan when we see demand return,” Kitchens wrote.
Kitchens said the Federal Aviation Administration tower, airlines, TSA, FedEx, UPS and Signature Flight Support remain fully staffed, while HMS Host and Hudson News have each reported some staff reductions -- around 45 employees at HMS Host and 10 employees at Hudson News.
Kitchens said the airport is working with concessionaires on waiving contractually mandated operating hours to allow for the temporary closure of stores until demand returns.
He is also working with Mayor Joyce Craig, Gov. Chris Sununu, and members of the state’s congressional delegation on an Aviation Relief Bill incorporating airports into an airline relief bill.
“In general, airports derive 90 percent of revenue from passenger-related activity and typically receive zero general fund support,” said Kitchens. “ As airlines cut flying to preserve liquidity, airports across the country are seeing a big drop in revenues. Airports are expected to lose between $10 billion and $13 billion this calendar year. We need that injection of cash, any support for the airlines must include support for airports.”
According to Kitchens, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has 489 days worth of cash on hand to help cushion any budget shortfall and to maintain normal operations.
“I don’t want to give anyone the impression the airport can’t handle this,” said Kitchens. ‘We are in a strong position to get us through. I think we’ve hit the bottom in terms of passenger volume, unless there’s a national shelter in place order and everything stops.”
Kitchens said while he and other airport officials are not asking people to travel by air given the current pandemic he said he is asking anyone who must travel to “please fly out of Manchester.”
“Now more than ever we need everyone who must fly, who is going to fly somewhere, to ‘Fly MHT,’” said Kitchens. “Just as we are urging citizens to support our local restaurants, we need the citizens to support our airport and the concession, airline, rental car employees that work here. The concessionaire who might normally get $100 in tips, they might be getting only $10 right now. They need our support.”