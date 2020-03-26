The $2 trillion stimulus package will deliver nearly $1.2 billion to New Hampshire for expanded and enhanced jobless benefits and incentives for small businesses to keep workers on the job through the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said Thursday.
“We really had a sense of urgency and I think that helped bring these negotiations to bipartisan completion,” Shaheen, D-NH, said during a telephone interview. The package includes a $1,200 check for each citizen who makes up to $75,000 per year — a $2,400 check for a married couple who makes up to $150,000 a year — plus $500 more for each child.
For Granite Staters receiving unemployment benefits, the bill would add $600 for four months to New Hampshire’s state unemployment benefits, which top out now at $427 a week.
Shaheen was one of four Senate negotiators who worked out provisions to give small business owners $377 billion. The Keeping Workers Employed and Paid Act, which comes up for a final vote on Friday, includes these incentives:
• A $350 billion program to give eight weeks of assistance through federal loans that would be paid as long as businesses keep all workers on the job.
• The money can be used to cover payroll costs, paid sick leave, employee salaries, health insurance premiums, supply chain disruptions, mortgage payments and other debts.
• Counseling and training grants totaling $256 million for small business development centers.
• A $10 billion emergency grant for firms that applied for an economic injury disaster loan.
• A provision Shaheen had offered in a separate bill to require the Small Business Administration to cover all principal, interest and fees on existing SBA loans for six months at a cost of $17 billion.
“Small business is essential to the New Hampshire economy and the real aim of this relief is to help these companies get through the worst of this pandemic and be able to come out the other side and thrive,” said Shaheen, who serves on the Senate’s small business committee.
The other negotiators with Shaheen were Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Marco Rubio of Florida, along with Maryland Democrat Ben Cardin.
“There was a lot of unanimity across the political spectrum about the need to be there for small businesses,” Shaheen said.
The $150 billion in aid to the states includes a provision that guaranteed every state, including small ones like New Hampshire, would get at least $1.25 billion to cover COVID-19 expenses.
This limited the aid to larger states. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called the bill “reckless” and “irresponsible” because his state would receive only $5 billion, though it has been the epicenter for the disease.
Shaheen said the bill was written to allow state leaders to award some of the money to cities and towns that have been the hardest hit.
“All this money is to cover expenses from COVID-19, but we wrote into the bill some flexibility,” Shaheen said.
“If for instance you took money from one agency budget to cover costs from COVID-19 in another agency, this allows you to use this aid to repay those costs.”
Shaheen noted some of the small business money and the aid to the states were not included in an earlier version that failed in the Senate last week. Both Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, and Shaheen had opposed it.
“We fought hard to add programs into this final bill, including more money to support hospitals and the health care industry and other programs like low-income home heating assistance and mass transit such as New Hampshire’s commuter bus services,” Shaheen said.
Much of the aid package will go to hospitals to help cover the cost of caring for COVID-19 patients.
Alex Walker Jr., chief operating officer of Manchester’s Catholic Medical Center, said he was glad to see the bill included funds to pay hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients, and advances on payments from the Medicaid health insurance program for the poor and disabled.
“We make decisions every day about standing up and being on the front lines of this crisis,” Walker said Thursday. “We’re doing that really without regard to the financial consequences, which will be significant on the back end. But it’s the right thing to do for our communities and our patients.”
Alison MacDonald, a vice president at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, thanked Shaheen and Hassan for their work on the aid package. But MacDonald said the bill should be only the first step.
“The personal and financial toll of this crisis will be significant and while this is an important first step, more will need to be done,” MacDonald said in a statement.
New Hampshire Hospital Association president Steve Ahnen said he was glad to see the bill included measures to increase production of protective equipment — the masks, gloves and gowns in short supply around the country.
“We will need to pull every possible lever in the weeks and months to come to ensure that production of PPE can meet the demand so that those on the front lines of this battle have the tools and protection they need to care for these patients,” Ahnen said.
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH, said she looks forward to voting for the measure.
“While this legislation is a compromise that does not include all of the provisions put forward in our House bill, it will provide much-needed support for our health care system, American small businesses, workers, families, and our economy,” Kuster said.
Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, said the final package includes some of the help for small business owners he had been pursuing in a separate bill of his own.
“It is essential that we not let up in our efforts to support families, small businesses, and our workers who are suffering through this pandemic and the resulting economic crisis,” Pappas said.
“This package reflects the scale and urgency this moment requires, and it shows we can come together in a bipartisan fashion and deliver meaningful relief.”
.
Union Leader reporter Josie Albertson-Grove contributed to this report.