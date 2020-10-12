A Bedford church hosted a vigil Monday evening to mourn those who have died and the loss of “so much of what we call normal” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is not something any of us as Americans have seen before — the kind of loss of life on this scale,” said Rev. Jason Wells, executive director of the New Hampshire Council of Churches. “I think there is something about this that creates a unique grief, a unique trauma to what is before us.”
The candlelight vigil was part of a national Pray for Unity event spearheaded by faith leaders encouraging churches, synagogues and mosques to hold vigils to lament the loss of life and well-being caused by the pandemic.
“This is an opportunity for all of us to come together, not in a partisan way or religiously segregated way, but to come together as humans and recognize the many humans that have died,” Wells said.
Wearing the color purple, as well as purple face masks, the religious leaders prayed outside Bedford Presbyterian Church while participating in the national interfaith vigil.
Only a few people participated in person; others stayed in their vehicles, and the event was livestreamed to a larger audience.
Worldwide, more than 1 million people have died because of complications associated with COVID-19, which includes 214,108 deaths in the United States and 456 deaths in New Hampshire.
“We mourn because so much of what we call normal is gone,” said the Rev. John Sawyer, pastor of Bedford Presbyterian Church.
“It’s easier to be mad or scared than it is to be sad. But being mad won’t lead to healing. Only mourning can put our country back together,” Rev. Brenda Kneece, executive minister of the South Carolina Christian Action Council, said in a news release announcing the national event.
A network of 23 state ecumenical executives and the local and regional ecumenism committee of the National Council of Churches in the USA is issuing the call for vigils of mourning.
Monday’s prayer event in Bedford is the first of two that will take place in the Granite State. The second will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 19, also at Bedford Presbyterian Church, 4 Church Road.
“The pandemic has laid bare cruel fissures in our society. So much loss is being endured: loss of life, loss of jobs, loss of health insurance, loss of safe schools,” the Mourning Into Unity website states. “When we grieve as one, we reject efforts to use the ravages of this disease and its cruel and disproportionate impacts on the most vulnerable to divide us.”