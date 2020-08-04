CONCORD – A two-week uptick in the daily number of COVID-19 cases does not signify a resurgence of the coronavirus in New Hampshire, state health officials said.
Over the past two weeks, the state has seen 30 new cases a day on average, compared to “20 to 25" the previous five weeks, said State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan.
“We do not believe we are seeing another surge of COVID-19 in our state,” Chan said Tuesday.
The average rate of positive tests has remained low, at about 1.5%. Federal infection experts say states with a rate of 5% or lower have the virus under control.
“We are going to see the numbers fluctuate up and down,” he said.
In the past two weeks, the number of new deaths has dropped, while hospitalizations remain low.
“We believe that lower levels of community transmission continue to occur,” Chan said.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said no new outbreaks have occurred over the past four days at nursing homes or assisted living centers.
Roughly three-fourths of the state's 418 COVID-19 have been linked to long-term care settings.
On Tuesday, the state reported 33 new cases, one death and one hospitalization. The fatality was someone over 60 who did not live in a nursing home, Chan said.
Gov. Chris Sununu said he expects the state of emergency he declared last March will remain in place until a vaccine is available -- and probably “sometime after that.”
“I think of that all the time, when can we lift it,” Sununu said. “There is no playbook. Nobody has gone through this before.”
Ending the declaration would cancel roughly 60 executive orders that Sununu said enable the state to deal with any dramatic new outbreaks.
Shibinette said the time it takes to get test results from private labs should improve as those companies catch up on a national backlog.
In New Hampshire test results take five to nine days to come back.
It takes one to three days to get the result of a test from the state or from a local public health lab or the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Shibinette said.
Tropical Storm Isaias prompted the state to close its fixed testing sites Tuesday at noon. They will reopen Thursday morning, Shibinette said.
Sununu recommended that cities and towns should adopt mask mandates -- as Nashua and Durham have -- if they are warranted.
But a statewide policy is not necessary when "60% of those towns have no COVID in them," Sununu said.