Residents at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton tested positive for COVID-19 this week for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Despite implementing all possible preventative measures, it is with sadness and frustration that we report positive COVID-19 test results received from resident tests today,” Commandant Margaret D. LaBrecque wrote in a letter Tuesday.
Families of the infected veterans have been notified, she wrote, and those who tested positive for the virus are isolated in private rooms.
Staff have been designated to care for only those veterans, LaBrecque said, and have enough protective equipment.
This is the first time the virus has been detected in residents. Over the summer, according to earlier updates from LaBrecque, three people who work at the home tested positive, but were retested a few days later and all three came back negative.
Veterans Home staff are not sure how the residents caught the virus, because more recent tests of staff also came back negative.