Thirteen staff and 26 residents of Woodlawn Care Center in Newport are infected with COVID-19, the center's administrator confirmed Wednesday.
The total on Monday was 11 staffers and 19 residents.
The illness got into the home when staff members who showed no signs of being sick came to work, Woodlawn administrator Chris Martin said.
“We’ve had asymptomatic spread here,” Martin said.
Woodlawn tests staffers and does regular health screenings to check for symptoms of the illness. Even with testing and screening, that leaves a potential gap for people who are incubating COVID-19, meaning they have an early infection but have yet to test positive or exhibit any symptoms. Martin said.
Martin had to scramble to fill shifts once word of the outbreak went public. Some staffers decided they could not risk the exposure themselves, leaving Woodlawn to put out a public plea for help. Martin put the word out on social media this week and started getting applications for nurses and licensed nursing assistants.
“We paused applications because we have more than enough staff right now,” Martin said.
The situation is slowly improving, Martin said, as some of the residents who tested positive are getting ready to come out of isolation. The biggest problem now is seeing the stigmatization his staff is experiencing in the community.
“I have a health-care worker whose school son sent him home because she works here,” Martin said. “She’s not sick and I feel bad for that kid.”
Martin said other staffers are seeing their spouses sent home from work because of the association with Woodlawn. He thinks because Newport and Sullivan County in general has not really seen a large outbreak, people in the community are frightened.
“The hysteria has been difficult for staff to deal with,” Martin said.
Four of 45 residents have died at Woodlawn since the pandemic started. Martin said three of them were positive for COVID-19.