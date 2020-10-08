Schools in Epping and Fremont were forced to switch back to remote learning this week following positive cases of COVID-19.
Epping Elementary School, which opened on Sept. 9 with in-person classes, returned to remote instruction on Monday after two staff members and a student tested positive for the virus.
Epping Superintendent William Furbush said the return to remote was necessary “due to our need to plan how to open with current staffing levels, to allow (the Department of Health and Human Services) to continue contact tracing, and allow test results to come in.”
The school reopened on Tuesday for the majority of the building with the exception of third grade and three classrooms that were awaiting further staff test results, Furbush said.
As of Thursday, third grade and only one other classroom remained on remote instruction due to staffing shortages, he said.
“This week tested our safety measures and our ability to be flexible to the current situation and needs,” Furbush said.
The Epping school offered a remote instruction option at the start of the school year, which has about 10% of students participating.
“The community has been extremely supportive of the work we have done. We have nearly 90% of our students participating in in-person learning and are coming to school. I feel this is the best vote of confidence a community could give during these unpredictable times,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ellis School in Fremont announced its first positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
In a message to the school community, Superintendent Allyn Hutton said the school, which serves students in preschool through grade 8, would go back to remote learning on Friday with plans to return to in-person instruction on Oct. 13 following the Columbus Day weekend. School opened last month with the majority of students returning to the classroom while others chose a remote option.
Hutton said the remote day on Friday will “allow adequate time to deep clean and air out the building over the long weekend.”