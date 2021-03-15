State health officials are warning that anyone who competed in or attended a youth wrestling tournament held on the Seacoast earlier this month may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should get tested.
Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Monday they have identified potential community exposures related to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the King of the Mat Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday, March 6, at the RIM Sports Complex in Hampton.
The tournament featured the top wrestling clubs from across New England, as well as New York and New Jersey.
DHHS determined that potential community exposures occurred at the event between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.
“Any individuals who participated in or attended the King of the Mat Wrestling Tournament during those times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should seek testing,” DHHS officials said in a statement. “DHHS has conducted contact investigations and is notifying known close contacts directly. However, DHHS is making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days and times who were exposed to the coronavirus.”
COVID-19 can present with a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell.
Anyone who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested for COVID-19, according to DHHS.
Guidance for self-quarantine is available at: https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/documents/self-quarantine-covid.pdf.