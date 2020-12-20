City health officials have identified clusters of COVID-19 cases in three more Manchester schools.
A cluster is defined as three or more cases in the same classroom or group during the same 14-day timeframe.
The three new clusters were identified at Southside Middle Schools, and Gossler and Highland-Goffe’s Falls elementary schools, officials announced Friday night.
News of the new clusters comes as state health officials announced 947 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, including 103 involving children under age 18.
Six additional deaths were also announced, putting New Hampshire’s coronavirus death toll at 656 since the pandemic began.
Clusters were previously identified at the following Manchester schools - the Middle School at Parkside, Webster Elementary School, Parker Varney Elementary School, Manchester High School Central and Manchester School of Technology.
“We have already notified anyone who was identified as a close contact of any of the cases in these clusters,” school spokesman Andrew Toland said in an email.
“Clusters are reported to the NH Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Health Department’s regular infectious disease reporting process. At this time, there is no additional action required, and this notice is for informational purposes only.”
Manchester schools switched to remote learning in November as numbers of coronavirus infections in the Queen City exceeded benchmarks -- two weeks of at least 10 cases per 100,000 people.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 947 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, putting the total number of cases in the state at 36,542 since the pandemic started.
Of those, 6,908 are active cases, while 28,978 individuals - or 79% - have recovered.
DHHS reported six coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday - a male resident of Hillsborough County, three male residents of Merrimack County, and female residents of Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. All were age 60 or older.
According to DHHS, the positivity rates for daily PCR tests is at 6.7%. Sunday’s test results include 723 people who tested positive by PCR test and 224 who tested positive by antigen test.
One hundred and forty two of the new cases involved residents of Manchester.
One hundred and three of the new cases involved people under the age of 18, officials said. The rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male.
The new cases reported Sunday live in Rockingham County (209), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (147), Merrimack County (121), Strafford County (74), Belknap County (39), Grafton County (18), Carroll County (9), Cheshire County (33), Coos County (18), and Sullivan County (11), and in the cities of Manchester (142) and Nashua (95).
The county of residence is being determined for 31 new cases.
More than 484,000 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 34,000 have taken an antibody test.
Health officials recommend following these precautions:
Stay home when you are sick, even if your symptoms are mild.
Practice physical distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from those who do not live with you.
Wear a mask or face covering.
Avoid congregate settings or crowds.
Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. If soap and water are not accessible, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is recommended.
Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm/elbow. Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing and throwing the tissue away.
As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
Consider getting tested if you are sick or may have come in contact with a positive person.
School officials also announced that - with most students in remote status - the district has reassigned or placed on furlough some of its crossing guards.
The following intersections no longer have a crossing guard on site:
Spruce St. at Beech St.
Valley St. at Beech St.
Auburn St. at Beech St.
Lake St. at Beech St.
Green St. at Union St.
Parkside St. at Sullivan St.
Hayward St. at Jewett St.
Jewett Street School
S. Jewett St. at Vinton St.
Alsace St. at Kelly St.
Alsace St. at Mason St.
Youville St. at Mason St.
Boynton St. at Allen St.
Smyth St. at Bruce Rd.
Webster School