City health officials have identified clusters of COVID-19 cases in three different Manchester schools, officials announced Tuesday night.
The clusters were identified at Parker Varney Elementary School, Manchester High School Central and Manchester School of Technology.
This marks the first time clusters have been identified in the Manchester School District, school spokesman Andrew Toland said in an email. A cluster is defined as three or more cases in the same classroom or group during the same timeframe.
“All cases considered part of the three clusters were reported over the past two weeks and the school community was notified of each positive case as they occurred,” Toland said in an email. “Following protocols developed with the Health Department, and guidance from the NH Department of Health and Human Services, the positive cases are isolating at home.”
According to Toland, school officials have notified anyone identified as a close contact of the three positive cases in each cluster. The clusters will be reported to the NH Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Health Department’s regular infectious disease reporting process.
Cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in Manchester over the past two weeks. On Saturday, the Manchester School District officially moved to the high (red) risk status in its metric.
“This is traditionally a time families travel and gather together,” said school officials in an email. “With COVID-19 surging around the country, the CDC advises that the best way to protect yourself and others is to avoid travel or traditional large gatherings. The sooner that we end this surge, the sooner we can safely get our students back to school.”
There were 598 active cases of COVID-19 identified in Manchester as of Tuesday, according to the city’s COVID-19 online dashboard.
Health officials recommend following these precautions:
Stay home when you are sick, even if your symptoms are mild.
Practice physical distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from those who do not live with you.
Wear a mask or face covering.
Avoid congregate settings or crowds.
Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. If soap and water are not accessible, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is recommended.
Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm/elbow. Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing and throwing the tissue away.
As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
Consider getting tested if you are sick or may have come in contact with a positive person. Free COVID-19 testing is offered Tuesdays/Thursdays by appointment in Manchester; call 668-1547 for an appointment.