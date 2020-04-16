New Hampshire recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths over the last two days, and health officials announced three new outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Three of the five deaths announced on Wednesday were middle aged or younger. Thirty-four Granite Staters have now died of COVID-19, 3 percent of the New Hampshire people known to have the disease.
"Unfortunately, there will likely be additional deaths during this pandemic," said Jake Leon, a spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services.
He said most deaths involved people older than 60 or with underlying health conditions. But he stressed that young and healthy people can experience serious complications, including death.
The state recorded 71 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
Outbreaks -- which involved three or more patients in a given setting -- now include the Institute for Professional Practice in Concord, the Residence at Salem Woods in Salem, and Bellamy Fields Assisted Living in Dover.