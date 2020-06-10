The death toll from COVID-19 in New Hampshire topped 300 on Wednesday, as state health officials announced seven more victims.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also announced 54 new positive cases across the state. Eighteen of the new cases involve residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 1,350. There have been a total of 301 deaths and 5,178 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State since the pandemic began.
According to DHHS, there are 1,292 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
The latest victims were four female residents and one male resident of Hillsborough County and one male resident of Rockingham County, all were over the age of 60. A female Hillsborough County resident under age 60 also died.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, two confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 72% being female and 28% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham County (4), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Merrimack County (4), Sullivan County (3), and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (4).
Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 500, or 10% of the 5,178 confirmed cases.
There have been 3,585 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 7.04 million people and killed at least 404,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 114,000 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 2.04 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.