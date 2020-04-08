CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu found himself dealing with a stark dichotomy Wednesday as total COVID-19 deaths nearly doubled in two days while the number of people testing positive each day has dipped this week.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette confirmed more than half the COVID-19 deaths thus far, 10 of 18, and a total of 94 positive cases, all occurred in outbreaks at three, long-term residential facilities for adults.
Those outbreaks were at:
- Hanover Hill Health Care of Manchester: Four deaths all confined to one floor with 37 residents and 13 staff testing positive;
- Huntington at Nashua’s assisted living facility: Five deaths with 19 residents and 11 staff testing positive for COVID-19 and no new, positive tests in the past three days;
- Crotched Mountain Foundation of Greenfield: One death with three residents and 11 staff testing positive.
Shibinette said there were about 10 other long-term residential facilities with isolated cases of COVID-19 that haven’t led to outbreaks and won’t be publicly identified unless the virus spreads there.
Meanwhile, for the past two days the total number of new positive cases has been in the low 40s after a stretch when New Hampshire was identifying more than 50 new cases daily.
“New positive tests here are below our high-water mark. We haven’t seen numbers like that in a few days, incredibly, but a couple of data points do not necessarily define a trend,” Sununu said in a briefing Wednesday at the New Hampshire Fire Academy.
The two-term Newfields Republican was in no mood to celebrate, the past two days ended with four and five deaths attributed to COVID-19, when prior to this point the most fatalities in a single day were two.
“Let’s not forget we had five individuals we have lost in the past couple of days, and, unfortunately, we are likely to be in that position a little while longer,” Sununu said. “Those loved ones don’t want to hear the positive results are lower today.”
'Banging my head against the wall'
Sununu was clearly displeased to learn 15 rapid testing machines received from federal authorities to conduct COVID-19 tests had only 15 percent of the cartridges needed to fully use them. Federal officials have refused to commit to when New Hampshire might receive the 1,500 cartridges needed to deploy them around the state to test health care workers, first responders and high-risk patients.
“I am banging my head against the wall; I really am,” Sununu said, adding the cartridges available are only enough to put two machines to use. “Why would you send out 13 machines and not give any ability to use it?...It is incredibly frustrating, of course it is their responsibility.”
Sununu said he presumes the slow response is because New Hampshire’s infection rate is much lower than the COVID-19 hot spots in the country.
The governor said he will decide whether to keep public schools closed up to two weeks longer before the current remote-learning mandate expires May 4. On Wednesday, Raymond and Dover school administrators announced they were extending their own programs another month to June 5.
Sununu said he may relax some of his executive orders in early May but not others.
“We may have to take each piece individually. We might have more options with remote learning, other options with parks, other options with essential workers,” Sununu said. “We want to provide flexibility as soon as we possibly can.”
Those changes could go in opposite directions, the governor said.
For example, the governor raised the possibility of imposing limitations on parking at popular hiking trails or parks next month as the weather gets warmer, when they will begin attracting more visitors.
The governor created a Home Hike Challenge for residents to explore little-used trails closer to home to take the pressure off of park traffic.
Shibinette said the state's long-term care facilities have enough personal protective equipment and access to testing for staff and at-risk patients who show symptoms.
“Managing an outbreak in a facility is not a new thing. Every year we do influenza, we do norovirus; they are well-versed in these facilities,” Shibinette said.
As the former chief executive at New Hampshire Hospital, Shibinette said it’s understandable family members have worries and fears about the health of their loved ones in these long-term care centers.
“I just can’t imagine how difficult that is for families who in many cases really don’t have another choice,” Shibinette said. “This is a situation that causes a lot of anxiety for the residents of the nursing home, for the teams taking care of them as well.”
Sununu, Democrats clash over $1.4B grant
For the first time since the outbreak began, Sununu was at odds with Democratic legislative leaders.
This dispute was over how Sununu's newly-created Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery will push out more than $1.4 billion in federal grants to battle COVID-19.
Sununu formed a bipartisan, eight-person legislative advisory board to consult on these grants rather than bring them before the Legislative Fiscal Committee for its approval.
“We have to be able to digest that guidance and move quickly. That is exactly why the state of emergency powers were created after the 911 crisis. The Legislature designed it that way and we are going to use it to the fullest extent,” Sununu said.
Legislative leaders reacted tersely when Sununu said they turned down his invite to put the $1.25 billion federal grant as an informational item for the fiscal panel that meets Friday.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, and Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, said Sununu’s invitation cited the wrong state law.
“The Governor’s remarks today do not accurately reflect the actions taken by the Joint Fiscal Committee. The only thing standing between Granite Staters’ quick access to these critical coronavirus stimulus funds is Governor Sununu’s refusal thus far to resubmit his incorrect request so that Fiscal can add the late item to the agenda and act on these critical funds in a manner consistent with New Hampshire state law and our Constitution,” they said in a joint statement.
Earlier Wednesday, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald told the council the emergency law gives Sununu these clear, broad powers.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord and a Democratic candidate for governor, issued his most stinging criticism of Sununu since the beginning of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
“Gov. Chris Sununu rejecting the role of the Legislature is a dangerous power grab in the midst of a crisis,” he said.
Sununu included Feltes’ GOP counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Morse, R-Salem, on the advisory board while leaving Feltes off of it.