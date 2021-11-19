COVID-19 grant clears final hurdle

CONCORD — Before a crowd of disapproving COVID-19 vaccine mandate opponents, a House-Senate panel supplied the final vote needed for the state to accept a $22.5 million federal immunization grant.
The 6-4 vote of the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee on Friday was sealed, with the support of both Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and Committee Chairman and State Rep. Karen Umberger, R-Conway.
After the vote, one protester shouted, “You’re done, Morse. You’ll never get elected to anything again.”
Morse is seriously considering a Republican primary run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, said he opposed the grant because he said it allowed the state to collect too much personal information from those getting vaccines.
“When government at any level starts collecting our data, we tend to lose our individual sovereignty, and therefore we begin to distrust the government that is supposed to be working for us,” Daniels said.
Sen. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, said he disagreed with Attorney General John Formella, who has assured Gov. Chris Sununu, the Executive Council and Legislature that this contract doesn’t compel the state to enforce any Biden vaccine mandates.
“The federal government would never make an experimental injection against the will a condition of employment or continued service to the military, but it did,” Giuda said.
“Why is the state even collecting this data?”
None of the committee members spoke publicly in support of the grant before the vote to approve it.
Later, Morse said he doesn’t question the decision any lawmaker made about this matter.
“While I sit here, there is no doubt when I make decisions, I make them believing I am doing the right thing,” Morse said.
“The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic, and these funds will provide valuable tools and help improve outcomes for our citizens,” Sununu said after the committee vote.
Sens. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, and Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said Republicans were responsible for the delays in the public getting access to the vaccines after taking this long to approve the money.
“Today’s vote didn’t happen because it was the right thing to do. It finally happened because Republicans needed to wait until they decided they’d developed enough political cover to finally do the right thing,” the two Democrats said in a joint statement after the meeting.
GOP goes 4-3 against
Joining Morse and Umberger in support of the grant were Rep. Tracy Emerick, R-Hampton, along with the three Democrats on the panel — Rep. Peter Leishman of Peterborough and Sens. D’Allesandro and Rosenwald.
Joining Daniels and Giuda against the grant were Reps. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, and Keith Erf, R-Weare.
Daniels said 84% of the 500 emails he got about the grant were in opposition. Edwards said the key objections to it were personal privacy and the vaccine mandates.
J.R. Hoell, treasurer of Rebuild NH, a group opposed to the mandates, said the state already has enough money to deliver the vaccine.
“Everyone who wants a vaccine can get one. At some point a lot of this looks more and more like a slush fund,” Hoell said before the vote.
About 25 protesters were allowed into the room where the committee met Friday. The rest were invited to watch it on TV monitors put up in committee rooms down the hall.
More than a dozen state police officers were deployed throughout the State House and the Legislative Office Building.
The protesting group sat quietly throughout the two-hour meeting, but they started shouting in the hallway after the vote.
When a group of state police officers began to remove them from the building, several screamed and swore at police, but nearly all of them agreed to leave.
One protester was handcuffed, but no information was available on whether he was arrested.
Last month, nine protesters against this same contract were arrested for disorderly conduct when the state Executive Council initially voted to turn the grant down during a meeting at the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council in Concord.
The Executive Council reversed that vote 10 days ago, setting up this final vote by the 10-person committee that meets monthly to consider changes to the two-year state budget.