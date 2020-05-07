New Hampshire last week saw its fourth straight weekly decline in new unemployment claims, but the state calculated the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 16.1% unemployment rate for the week ending April 25.
For Manchester, that rate stood at 21% compared to 14.8% for Nashua. New Hampshire residents who work in other states aren’t counted in the community totals, meaning Nashua’s rate actually is higher than 14.8% since many residents commute to work across the Massachusetts border.
New Hampshire residents working in restaurants (18,672) and in retail work located within the state (18,416) topped the list of industries with the highest new unemployment claims between March 15 and April 25, according to Employment Security. The department previously released unemployment claims by industry regardless of whether workers were New Hampshire residents or not.
More than 172,000 residents have applied for new unemployment benefits in the past seven weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic -- about equal to the combined populations of Nashua, Merrimack, Dover and Londonderry.
There were 11,834 first-time filers for the week ending May 2, according to the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, down from the revised 15,001 for the previous week.
“This week's figures show an improvement over recent weekly figures but are still about 20 times higher than a typical pre-virus week's filings,” said Laconia economist Russ Thibeault. “We are not out of the woods yet."
Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Rich Lavers said last week’s figure was down 70 percent from the state’s worst week, when 39,202 filed fresh jobless claims during the week ending April 4.
“We’re cautiously optimistic at least in the short term that it represents a stabilization in ... new claims,” Lavers said, noting the state’s share of initial claims is decreasing at a quicker pace than at the national level.
The state launched a new website this week, unemploymentbenefits.nh.gov.
People can seek unemployment due to layoff, furlough, reduction in hours or to care for children or family members or to self-quarantine and still qualify for unemployment checks.
The state’s “COVID-19 affected unemployment rate” was calculated by taking the 172,481 residents who have filed the initial unemployment claims in a recent seven-week period and dividing that into the state’s total labor force.
“Adding New Hampshire residents who filed a claim in another state as well as individuals who were unemployed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic raises the overall unemployment rate,” the state’s weekly report said.
The national unemployment rate for April will be released Friday while the state’s rate is scheduled to be released on May 19.
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered businesses and has millions staying at home, has resulted in more than 33 million Americans filing new unemployment claims over the past seven weeks, more than 3.1 million just last week alone.