State officials want to move quickly to spend up to $63 million in federal grants to address a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that has led to New Hampshire patients being sent as far away as Albany, N.Y. for an available bed.
The state reported 392 hospitalizations for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a record for the fourth day in a row.
The hospitalization rate has risen 43% over the past two weeks, with Massachusetts experiencing a 44% jump over the same period, Gov. Chris Sununu said.
“We have hospitals sending patients throughout New England due to the capacity issues,” Sununu said at a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
Sununu pointed to a graphic showing the spike in hospitalizations, which he predicted will increase over the coming few weeks. The governor said that rate will plateau at some point, but it’s not likely to significantly go down until the end of January.
“This chart is very real, and it doesn’t look like it is going to improve any time soon,” Sununu said.
Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette detailed a multi-prong strategy to free up as many as 100 beds by carving out more temporary space in existing hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers, nursing homes, assisted living centers and rehabilitation facilities.
The plan includes recruiting health care workers from outside New Hampshire to form eight “strike teams” that will staff at least two temporary hospital wings in nursing homes with unused or underused facilities.
Sununu wrote the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee and Executive Council, urging both to meet as soon as possible to approve Shibinette’s plan to use $20 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants and $43 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency grants on this project.
The FEMA money could help free up hospital space now being used to give COVID-19 vaccines or administer tests for the virus, Sununu said.
“In many cases, that flexibility will allow DHHS to move an individual within hours of a bed becoming available,” Sununu wrote in his letter to the fiscal committee.
The fiscal panel has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday.
“This thing is really serious,” Sununu said. “We have to move fast.”
But Shibinette said it will take time to get the grants and secure approval to hire out-of-state health care workforce vendors to supply the strike teams at pay rates of up to $300 an hour.
“We are looking at several weeks before we can get there,” Shibinette said.
Positivity rate hits 11%
The state is averaging 900 to 1,000 new cases of the virus each day, with the test positivity rate at 11%, its highest since the surge last winter.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, reported 21 new deaths Tuesday, though some of those occurred over the long holiday weekend, he said. Over the past week, 37 people have died from illnesses linked to COVID-19.
Sununu said fatalities often lag two weeks behind the end of hospitalization spikes.
The state has no reported cases of the new variant, Omicron, which has hit South Africa and many European countries in recent weeks, but Chan said he expects cases of it will eventually emerge here.
All COVID-19 tests done at public health labs include the genetic analysis that would detect if the virus is the new variant, he said.
Sununu said getting the COVID-19 vaccine or boosters for adults who are fully vaccinated remains the best strategy to slow this latest surge.