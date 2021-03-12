Alpine Healthcare’s nursing home on Main Street in Keene is dealing with an expanding COVID-19 outbreak, as state officials reported 16 cases at the facility.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported there are 11 residents sick with the illness, along with five staff members. There have been no reported deaths associated with this outbreak.
Most, but not all of the residents and staff members have been vaccinated against the disease.
There have been 1,195 deaths associated with the illness since the start of the pandemic last year, and of those 860 deaths have been residents in long term care facilities, or 72% of all of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 deaths.
There are 85 residents and about 100 staff members at the Alpine facility. The outbreak is occurring a few weeks after the facility announced it would start limited in-person visits for relatives of residents.
Alpine director Nick Lausier did not respond to a request for comment about the outbreak. Alpine took over the facility late last year as part of a $9 million deal with Genesis Healthcare. Alpine took over the Keene nursing facility known as Westwood and at the same time it also purchased Genesis facilities in Portsmouth and Rochester.
Genesis Healthcare, which is based in Pennsylvania has been experiencing financial difficulty which the company blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic in a recent earnings report. The business retains several nursing facilities in New Hampshire, including the Keene Center, which dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak this winter that saw 11 residents die from the infectious disease.