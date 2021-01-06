On Wednesday, a COVID-19 outbreak at the New Hampshire Veterans Home was declared over. But the Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new outbreak at a long-term care facility in Lancaster and the worsening of one in Meredith.
Sarah Stanley, public information officer at the Veterans Home, on Wednesday said the facility was notified by DHHS that the outbreak that began Nov. 10 was over.
Despite the good news, “we’re not resting on our laurels,” she said, adding that the Veterans Home is following all COVID-19 safety precautions.
According to the DHHS, as of Jan. 5 the Veterans Home had 93 residents who were positive for the virus and 58 staff members. The agency reported 36 deaths. Of the 45 active outbreaks at institutions around the state, the one at the Veterans Home is the deadliest.
The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the Veterans Home on Dec. 23.
As of Wednesday, she said 91 percent of the Veterans Home’s 98 residents and 65 percent of its 277 full-time and 56 part-time employees had been vaccinated.
Also in the Lakes Region, the DHHS said at Golden View Health Care in Meredith there were 77 cases among residents and 44 among staffers, and six deaths.
An outbreak at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia the facility reported Dec. 30 on its social media, made the DHHS’ Jan. 5 outbreak list with 30 cases among residents and 12 among staffers, but with no deaths.
The DHHS said there were no changes in an outbreak at the Lakes Region Community Services’ Fairview Home in Laconia where last week there had been six resident cases, nine staff cases and one death reported.
The Country Village Center in Lancaster made the outbreak list on Jan. 5 with nine resident cases, eight staff cases and one death.
Dr. Richard Feifer, MD, chief medical officer and president of Kennett Square, Pa.-based Genesis Physician Services, which operates the Country Village Center, said in an e-mail Wednesday that the situation was actually worse.
As of Wednesday, he said 13 residents and 16 staff members had COVID-19 and that four residents had died since the outbreak began Dec. 3.
Feifer said the 86-bed facility has been “stringent with restrictions and a whole host of other precautions” and that it is waiting to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents of the Country Village Center on Jan. 28.