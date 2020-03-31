The COVID-19 pandemic may have upended much of the state’s healthcare system but it has not crowded emergency rooms, at least in the state’s largest city.
Both Elliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center said that emergency room wait times are down significantly in the last several weeks.
On Tuesday, there was no wait at all at the CMC emergency department, said hospital spokesman Lauren Collins-Cline.
She said that, at least for now, there is less of a traffic jam in the hospital.
“There are fewer people admitted to the hospital right now, so we’re able to move people out of the emergency department and into a bed very quickly if needed,” Collins-Cline wrote in an email.
Elliot Hospital has a negligible wait time, if any at all, for emergency department patients, according to Elliot Emergency Department Dr. Joseph Guarnaccia.
“Social distancing and education appears to be taking effect,” said Guarnaccia, the hospital's emergency department medical director, in an email.
But those who do arrive are slightly sicker or more injured than those who normally use the emergency department, he said.
In normal times, New Hampshire doesn’t fare well when it comes to wait times at the hospital emergency room.
According to research by the automobile insurance industry, the median wait time in a New Hampshire emergency room is 115 minutes, which is just shy of two hours.
The waiting time is the 13th longest in the country, according to the findings, which are based on 20 years of data up to 2017. Most states with long waits are in the Northeast, the research finds. It also found that 2% of patients left before seeing a provider.
CMC’s Collins-Cline questions whether the data is still relevant, given the recent addition of several urgent care centers in the region.
She also attributed the drop off to people being more judicious about whether go to the Emergency Department.
Both Elliot and CMC ask patients coming to their emergency departments with COVID-19 symptoms to wait in their car for a hospital worker to assess them.
At CMC, they are brought inside after an assessment.
At Elliot, COVID-19 patients who are not seriously ill are directed to the surge tent for evaluation.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center said the wait time at its Emergency Department fluctuates hourly.
The Lebanon-based hospital asks COVID-19 patients to show up at the Emergency Department only when they need emergency medical help, said spokesman Audra Burns.