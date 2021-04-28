Nashua officials voted Tuesday to stop providing paid leave to city employees who are unable to work because they are in quarantine or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
“We have consulted with public health and our various division directors and we feel that, due to the rate of vaccination and the opening of our public schools, that we would ask the board (of aldermen) to discontinue the policy, as it is no longer required by us, by law,” Kim Kleiner, administrative services director, told aldermen this week.
Under the change taking effect June 1, workers must use sick time, vacation time or personal leave time to cover periods of quarantine or make other arrangements under their bargaining agreements, Kleiner said.
In March 2020, aldermen approved the city’s temporary policy on shutdowns and emergency leave for COVID-19, which paid employees regular wages if they were unable to work because they were quarantining after potential exposure to the disease or if they were unable to get childcare because of the pandemic.
The policy has been amended twice since, and though the Families First Coronavirus Response Act expired at the end of 2020, the city opted to continue with its temporary policy to reduce the chance that employees would report to work sick, according to Kleiner.
Now, for the city to provide its services and meet the needs of its daily business, Kleiner suggested that the COVID-19 paid leave for city workers end on May 1.
“We cannot require our employees to become vaccinated, but we certainly do — as our public health department and the administration does — recommend it,” Kleiner said.
City employees are not required to inform their department heads about their vaccination status, she said.
Aldermen voted 12-0 to end the leave category effective June 1. Some aldermen were concerned that workers would not be fully vaccinated by the recommended May 1 start date.
“I do believe strongly that everyone should have the opportunity to get fully vaccinated if they so want to,” said Alderman Ben Clemons, noting some workers might not have received their second dose of the vaccine yet.
The city will continue to require employees to have daily temperature checks and answer screening questions, Kleiner said.
Some employees will be permitted to work remotely, she said.
Anyone who is not vaccinated and is experiencing symptoms or signs of the disease will be required to quarantine, she said. Kleiner said she does not know how many city workers are fully vaccinated or are in the process of being vaccinated, but she said it is a “very high” rate.
“The city will still be governed by current (Family and Medical Leave Act) regulations which would require up to 12 weeks of unpaid FMLA leave to eligible employees who are being treated for COVID-19 or who are caring for a family member who is suffering from COVID-19,” she wrote in a memo to aldermen.
Mayor Jim Donchess said the city’s public health department administered second doses of the vaccine to 2,400 people at a clinic last weekend.
“About 20% of Nashua’s population has been fully vaccinated, and nearly 40% has received at least one shot,” said Donchess, who hopes the final number reaches between 70% and 80%.
Donchess said 120 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Nashua last week.
He said the city’s two hospitals are seeing more hospitalizations of people 30 to 50 years old than of seniors.
“We are seeing some very sick people who are in a younger age group, so we need to continue to be careful and exercise caution,” he said.