Keene’s C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., announced Thursday that it is contributing $300,000 to get 100,000 KN95 masks to hospitals across the country to battle COVID-19.
“The coronavirus has devastated lives in communities across the U.S., and C&S stands united in the fight against this pandemic,” Mike Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, said in a statement.
The company is also making donations to 22 food banks nationwide, as well working with national partners like Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, First Book, and the United Way Worldwide’s Community Response and Recovery Fund.
The statement did not indicate how much money C&S is donating.
Employees of C&S, the country’s largest wholesale grocery company, are giving directly to each other though an in-house campaign meant to help C&S employees who have been financially hurt by the pandemic.
“C&S is a family and we are committed to taking care of each other,” said Miriam Ort, Chief Human Resources Officer of C&S. “As so many people are coming together to support each other, we are thrilled that the C&S family is doing its part to help.”
C&S owner Rick Cohen has a net worth of more than $11 billion, according to a 2013 article published by Bloomberg.