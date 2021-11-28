CONCORD — The latest COVID-19 relief law is being tapped to develop a plan to modernize the state’s largest fish hatchery.
The stakes for recreational fishing and for residents living along the Merrymeeting River in New Durham couldn’t be higher as the Powder Mill Fish Hatchery nearby faces both a lawsuit and a new, federal anti-pollution limit which requires the state to make expensive improvements.
Fish & Game Executive Director Scott Mason said a $1 million feasibility study will also be used to test water quality at the state’s other five hatcheries. This will help the agency come up with a strategy to make needed upgrades to Powder Mill, while maintaining a robust program of hatching trout at the other sites for later stocking in New Hampshire’s lakes and ponds.
“This project will improve water quality as well as our hatcheries,” Mason said.
Last week, the Executive Council approved the feasibility study using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Attorney General John Formella said the project fell within the program guidelines of the COVID-19 relief law because “one bucket” of money is for water and sewer infrastructure improvements.
“There’s no doubt it qualifies for this assistance,” Formella said.
At issue for years has been the level of pollution coming from the hatchery which seeps into the Merrymeeting River that eventually feeds into Lake Winnipesaukee’s Alton Bay.
CLF suit going forward
The Conservation Law Foundation in 2018 sued the state in federal court, alleging it was violating the Clean Water Act as it was responsible for toxic algae blooms that were choking off wildlife and degrading water quality in the area.
An independent report in 2019 found the hatchery was the biggest polluter of the river, responsible for 67% of the nitrogen and phosphorous pollution.
Last January, a U.S. District Court judge in Concord turned down the state’s bid to dismiss the lawsuit, setting the matter up for trial in the future.
“Pollution from the state’s Powder Mill hatchery continues to poison the Merrymeeting River,” said Kenta Tsuda, CLF staff attorney at the time of that decision.
“It’s time the state is finally held accountable for undermining the river’s ecosystem and imperiling public health.”
Last week, Mason gave councilors an overview of some of operating deficiencies at Powder Mill and the other state hatcheries in Berlin, Twin Mountain, Milford, Warren and New Hampton.
At Powder Mill, the photographs showed “clogging, failing pipes,” in Twin Mountain intake springs had clogged pipes, which led to fish kill. There was also lead-based paint at the Warren hatchery, a wooden spring intake pipe in New Hampton and crumbling circular pools used to grow fish in Milford.
Built in 1973, Milford is the newest hatchery with Berlin, Warren and New Hampton each more than 100 years old.
HDR Engineering Inc. of Manchester will do the study and its marching orders are to come up with the treatment technology needed to comply with a new, low phosphorous limit of discharge.
New Hampshire’s last permit issued for Powder Mill was in 2011. Mason said the agency had been bracing for how much this new limit would cost in improvements.
New limit twice as tough as old one
In October 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency set a new limit of 12 parts per billion of phosphorus or less than half the 25 parts per billion standard.
“It is my understanding that it is the most restrictive measure in the country,” Mason maintained.
In response, the Legislature last spring approved a $4.6 million, state-backed bond to finance improvements at Powder Mill as part of its two-year capital budget.
Those improvements can begin following this feasibility study, officials said.
Mason said the Berlin hatchery is next on the state’s watch list, as it is one of only two with their own discharge permits. The other four hatcheries come under a group permit.
Mason said the state is considering the technology used for a hatchery in Roxbury, Vt., that employs a “round, bottom tank” to keep it clean.
“The bottom of the tank creates enough centrifugal force that it forces the feces and uneaten food to all be processed before it all breaks down in the water,” Mason said.
Stocking remains an imperative
Unlike other New England states, New Hampshire’s lake water has relatively low calcium which means native trout can’t live in all its lakes and ponds.
That’s why the state has for generations stocked fish for recreational anglers, he said.
“Vermont and Massachusetts have different soils than we do and more calcium in water and have a little bit more robust, wild trout,” Mason said.
Some New Hampshire waters can support what Mason called native, “great breakfast trout,” in the four-to-six-inch length variety.
State officials estimate fishing contributes $328 million to the state’s economy.
“Our stocking program needs to stay and this study will help us prepare for the future,” Mason added.