CONCORD – Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s defense of state restrictions for dealing with COVID-19 became a new line of criticism Thursday of his second nomination as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Many in opposition faulted MacDonald for enforcing Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 executive orders that included a mask mandate and fines levied against businesses that failed to comply with regulations during the pandemic.
During a lengthy public hearing, other opponents returned to past attacks on MacDonald’s candidacy, his personal opposition to abortion rights, his lack of experience as a judge and his having never tried a case before a jury.
MacDonald stressed any personal views he has expressed as past legal counsel to the Republican State Committee, former staffer to ex-Sen. Gordon Humphrey, R-NH, and his work on GOP presidential campaigns would play no role in his rulings from the bench.
“My view about abortion or any other issue that comes to the court is not relevant to the ability for me to exercise the role of a judge,” MacDonald said.
Earlier he said, “To the function of judging, you leave your personal beliefs at the door.”
What’s different in this second hearing on MacDonald is the 4-1 Republican supermajority on the Executive Council is all but certain to guarantee approval of Gov. Chris Sununu’s pick to fill a record, 17-month vacancy on the state’s high court.
In July 2019, all three Democrats voted to turn down MacDonald's first nomination. Sununu returned to that vote often as he campaigned during 2020 for voters to give him more allies on the five-person council.
Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney, R-Wakefield, is likely to vote for MacDonald, but he said many of his constituents have raised concerns about the state “strong-arming” businesses regarding COVID-19.
AG answers 'strong-arming' charge
“There is a sense from the public that there has been an overreach of the state executive branch of government with regards to the enforcement of the mask mandate,” Kenney said.
MacDonald said less than 1 percent of enforcement actions his office has investigated during the pandemic resulted in fines and all attempts were made to obtain voluntary compliance.
“We know how much this pandemic and the economic consequences have been felt in New Hampshire,” said MacDonald, 49. “Some businesses are hanging on by a thread; many of the people in our state have gone from economic security to economic insecurity.”
Among those opposing MacDonald were Karen Testerman of Franklin, Sununu’s GOP primary opponent in 2020, along with other strong critics of Sununu’s COVID-19 response such as State Reps. Anne Copp of Derry and Melissa Blasek of Merrimack and advocate Thomas McLeod of Mont Vernon.
If confirmed, MacDonald would replace Robert Lynn of Windham who retired in August 2019 upon reaching the mandatory age of 70.
MacDonald’s supporters included ex-U.S. Sen. and former Attorney General Kelly Ayotte, former Chief Justices John Broderick and Lynn, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty, retired federal appeals court judge Norman Stahl, retired Supreme Court Justice Carol Ann Conboy, Deputy AG Jane Young, former law firm partner Scott O’Connell and Manchester lawyer/lobbyist Jim Merrill.
Backers speak to MacDonald's character
“This is really not about his exceptional qualifications; it’s really about his character and the things you can’t learn in school,” Ayotte testified at the public hearing in the state Department of Transportation.
“He will serve, if you see fit to confirm him, as someone who is fair, balanced and will never let personal views influence him.”
Cinde Warmington of Concord, the lone Democrat on the council, repeatedly tried to get MacDonald to voice opinions about issues that could come before the court including election laws, gender diversity, same-sex marriage and abortion rights.
MacDonald refused to answer citing professional conduct rules that ban lawyers up for a judgeship from opining on an issue that could come before them.
Democratic leaders and some GOP critics faulted Sununu for having nominated three picks for the high court, all of them without any judicial experience. The council confirmed Sununu's past picks of Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi in 2017 and Patrick Donovan in 2018.
“We have a great farm team of judges in the state of New Hampshire, many of whom would be excellent choices for the high court,” said Rep. Norman Silber, R-Gilford.
"He's not been a trial lawyer, he's not been a judge; he's been a bureaucrat."